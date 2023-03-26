Jonah Miller threw a two-hitter to key Maurepas’ 13-1 win over Mount Hermon on Thursday.
Updated: March 26, 2023 @ 11:06 am
MAUREPAS 13, MOUNT HERMON 1
Mount Hermon picked up its run in the top of the first inning on two singles and a walk, but the Wolves put up five in the bottom of the inning and five walks and two errors.
Prestin Vicknair doubled in a run, and Jacob Guerin had a two-run single in a five-run second that pushed the lead to 10-1.
Alex Aime singled in a run in the third, and Jordan LeBlanc had a two-run single in the fourth to cap the scoring.
Kade Penalber was 2-for-2 with two runs, Guerin went 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs, LeBlanc was 1-for-1 with two RBIs, Aime scored two runs, and Vicknair scored three runs.
Miller struck out four and walked two in five innings to get the win.
KENNER DISCOVERY 16, MAUREPAS 7
Kenner Discovery snapped a 4-4 tie with a six-run sixth that featured three hits, three errors and a walk.
Maurepas had 10 errors in the game.
Aime was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Penalber singled in a run in the bottom of the sixth, but Kenner Discovery got six runs in the top of the seventh on three errors, three hits and two hit batters.
John Rodriguez went 1-for-2 with two runs, Guerin and Penalber each went 1-for-4 with an RBI, Aime went 1-for-2 with an RBI, Vicknair went 1-for-3 with a run, and Logan Guedry scored three runs.
Vicknair, Penalber and Aime combined to give up 11 hits, 10 runs and seven walks while striking out five in seven innings.
