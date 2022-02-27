Maurepas’ Perison Struges went 5-for-5 with eight RBIs to spark the Wolves to a 19-10 win over Woodlawn on Thursday.
Struges had an RBI single in the first and a three-run triple in the second as the Wolves built a 13-0 lead, while a two-out double drove in two making the score 19-7 in the sixth.
Ryan Taylor was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Kade Penalber went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run and Alex Aime was 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI as Maurepas had 15 hits.
Struges gave up 12 hits, three walks, four runs and struck out four in 5.2 innings to get the win.
