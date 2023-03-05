Holden went 2-0, French Settlement was 1-1, while Maurepas went 0-3 in the Maurepas Tournament over the weekend.
The Rockets picked up an 8-6 win over French Settlement and scored a 13-11 victory over East Jefferson on Saturday.
The Lions scored 12 runs in the top of the seventh inning in a 16-3 win over East Jefferson on Saturday.
Maurepas lost to East St. John 7-6, East Jefferson 12-2 and Ascension Christian 12-0.
HOLDEN 8, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 6
The Rockets scored three in the fifth, snapping a 5-5 tie on a bases-loaded walk to Colton Lewis. No. 1 singled to drive in another run, and No. 20 was hit by a pitch to make the score 8-5.
Mason Hill’s double scored the game’s final run with two out in the bottom of the sixth.
Brody Miller scored on a passed ball, and Tyler Thompson singled in a run in the first to put Holden up 2-0, and Hill’s double in the bottom of the inning cut the lead to 2-1.
Jake Forbes singled in a run in the second to make the score 3-1, and the Lions went ahead 4-3 in the bottom of the third as Devin Mayes scored on a bases-loaded walk, Hill scored on a passed ball, and Mason Guitreau scored on another walk with the bases loaded.
Josh Strother and Easton Hutchinson had run-scoring singles to put the Rockets ahead 5-4 in the fourth before Noah McNabb’s grounder to short drove in a run to tie the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the fourth.
Hill went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run to lead FSHS.
Strother went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Cayden Hull was 2-for-3, and Aidan Hutchinson and Thompson each scored two runs for Holden.
Miller gave up five hits, six runs, four walks and struck out seven in six innings, while No. 1 gave up a hit, a walk and struck out three in an inning of relief.
Noah Parrish, Chance Langston and Hance Roussel combined to give up 11 hits, eight runs and four walks while striking out five in seven innings.
HOLDEN 13, EAST JEFFERSON 11
Each team scored in all but two innings, with the second inning scoreless.
East Jefferson led 4-3 before Holden scored five in the top of the fourth. EJ cut the lead to 8-7 in the bottom of the inning before Holden scored five over the next two innings.
Strother was 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI, Cayden Hull went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a run, Caden Rivett was 2-for-4 with two runs, while Aidan Hutchinson had two hits with an RBI and a run.
Hull, Strother, Lewis and Rivett combined to give up seven hits, 11 runs and six walks while striking out eight in seven innings. Strother struck out seven while giving up three hits, five runs and three walks in four innings of relief to get the win. Rivett got the save with two-third of an inning of clean relief.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 16, EAST JEFFERSON 3
The Lions led 4-3 and put the game away with 12 runs in the top of the seventh after scoring single runs in the second through fifth innings.
French Settlement’s big inning included seven hits -- including four doubles – four walks, an error and a hit batter.
McNabb and Trevor McMorris had consecutive doubles in the inning, with McNabb driving in two and McMorris one.
Zane Wilson gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and struck out six in six innings, while Jackson Chewning struck out three in a clean inning of relief.
McNabb went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and a run, Colin Hutcherson was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, and Wilson was 3-for-4 as the Lions collected 12 hits.
EAST ST. JOHN 7, MAUREPAS 6
The Wolves led 5-0 after an inning, but East St. John chipped away, cutting the lead to 5-4 before taking the lead with a three-run sixth. Maurepas scored one in the bottom of the sixth.
Maurepas’ five-run first featured four singles, an error and a walk with the bases loaded. Jacob Guerin drove in a run and Jonah Miller had a two-run single in the inning.
Guerin went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, while Ryan Taylor scored two runs as Maurepas had five hits and six errors.
Prestin Vicknair gave up four hits, seven runs, three walks and struck out six in six innings. Alex Aime struck out two in a clean inning of relief.
EAST JEFFERSON 12, MAUREPAS 2
East Jefferson scored in every inning with four hits, while Maurepas had two hits but nine errors.
Aime and Taylor had hits for Maurepas, which scored single runs in the bottom of the first and bottom of the third. The first run tied the game at 1-1 and the second made the score 5-2 before EJ scored seven runs over the final two innings.
Kade Penalber gave up three hits, eight runs and walked two while striking out five in four innings. Taylor gave up a hit, four runs and walked two in an inning.
