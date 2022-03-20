The Maurepas baseball team went 1-1-1 in the Higgins Tournament over the weekend, grabbing a 10-7 win over L.W. Higgins, dropping a 5-3 decision to Fisher in 10 innings and picking up a 6-6 tie with John Ehret.
MAUREPAS 10, HIGGINS 7
The Wolves trailed 5-1 but put together a pair of four-run innings to pull away.
Ryan Taylor had a two-run single in the fourth, and a run-scoring single in the fifth helping Maurepas pull ahead 9-6.
Gavin Reine was 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI, Prestin Vicknair went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI, Colby Penalber went 3-for-3 two RBIs and a run, and Taylor was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run as Maurepas had 18 hits.
Piersten Struges gave up 10 hits, seven runs, six walks and struck out seven in a complete game win.
FISHER 5, MAUREPAS 3, 10 INNINGS
Fisher got two walks to lead off the top of the 10th the had four consecutive hits to score three runs, snapping a 2-2 tie.
Reine had a run-scoring single in the bottom of the 10th.
Thomas Bovia singled in a run in the second, and the Wolves added a run in the third to go up 2-0.
Fisher got a run in the fifth and tied the game in the seventh.
Reine went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead Maurepas.
Prestin Vicknair, Colby Penalber and Jacob Guerin combined to give up 10 hits, five runs and seven walks while striking out six in 10 innings.
MAUREPAS 6, JOHN EHRET 6
The Wolves trailed 6-1 and scored five in the top of the fourth.
Taylor had a two-run double to highlight the inning.
Reine was 3-for-4 and Taylor 2-for-2 with three RBIs to lead Maurepas.
Kade Penalber gave up 10 hits, six runs, a walk and struck out three in six innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.