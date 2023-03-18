Jacob Middlebrook hurled a three-inning no-hitter to highlight the Denham Springs High baseball team’s three-game sweep of Family Christian.
Middlebrook got the victory in a 15-0 win Friday and combined with Michael Staley in a one-hitter in a 14-0 win in two innings.
Staley hurled a two-hitter in an 11-1 win in three innings Saturday morning at DSHS.
DENHAM SPRINGS 15, FAMILY CHRISTIAN 0
Denham Springs backed Middlebrook with four runs each in the first and second innings and seven in the third to put the game away.
The Yellow Jackets had eight hits, with Reese Mooney going 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs. Ethan Hand scored two runs, and Jaxon Adams had two RBIs.
Middlebrook struck out four with one walk.
DENHAM SPRINGS 14, FAMILY CHRISTIAN 0
Hand had a three-run home run after two walks to lead off the bottom of the first to get DSHS going.
DSHS took advantage of an error, five hit batters, and four walks. Caleb Daigle, Kayden Boyer and Rancher Miller had hits in the inning, with Miller’s double driving in two.
Hand went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs, and Daigle went 1-for-1 with two runs and two RBIs to lead DSHS, which had four hits,
Middlebrook gave up a hit and struck out one in an inning, while Staley have up a hit, walked one and struck out three in an inning.
DENHAM SPRINGS 11, FAMILY CHRISTIAN 1
The Jackets scored all of their runs in the first inning, sparked by a solo home run from Jed Cambre with one out.
DSHS took advantage of five walks and two hit batters, while Ryder Wygant had a two-run single, Ethan Hand a two-run double and Jaxon Adams a run-scoring double in the inning.
Family Christian got its only run in the third.
Staley gave up two hits, a run a walk and struck out three in 2.1 innings to get the win.
Cambre went 1-for-1 with two runs and two RBIs, and Hand was 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs to lead the Yellow Jackets.
