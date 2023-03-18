DSHS Baseball Logo
Photo courtesy of DSHS Baseball on Facebook

Jacob Middlebrook hurled a three-inning no-hitter to highlight the Denham Springs High baseball team’s three-game sweep of Family Christian.

Middlebrook got the victory in a 15-0 win Friday and combined with Michael Staley in a one-hitter in a 14-0 win in two innings.

