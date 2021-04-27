No. 30 Ouachita Parish rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning then held off Live Oak for a 7-5 win, ousting the No. 3 Eagles from the Class 5A playoffs Monday at Live Oak.
With the score tied at 4-4, the Lions got a one-out single, a fielder’s choice and a walk to open the top of the seventh and scored two runs on an error at second base to take a 6-4 lead.
An error at first base led to another run for the Lions.
Live Oak’s Blaise Priester got a two-out single and scored on Grant Landry’s triple, making the score 7-5.
Kade Dupont walked before Brant Smith struck out swinging to end the game.
The game was scoreless until the top of the third, when the Lions got two walks and two singles to open the inning for a 1-0. The Lions added two more runs on consecutive grounders to shortstop for a 3-0 lead.
Live Oak answered in the bottom of the inning when Cameran Christ reached on an error at second, and Priester hit a two-run home run to left one out later. Landry reached on an error at shortstop and scored on Kade Dupont’s triple to center field to knot the game at 3-3.
Smith’s grounder to second put Live Oak ahead 4-3.
Ouachita Parish tied it in the top of the fifth on two singles, and two sacrifice bunts.
Priester went 1-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs and Dupont was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead Live Oak, which had six hits.
Ethan Prescott gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and struck out three as the Live Oak starter, while Michael Summers gave up three hits, three runs and struck out three with no walks in 3.1 innings of relief. Christ gave up a walk and a run in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
Zach Shaw gave up seven hits, five runs, a walk and struck out seven in a complete game for Ouachita Parish.
It should be Priester went 2-4. If he got a 2 out single and hit a home run
