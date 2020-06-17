AMITE – The best part of Doyle’s game with Oak Forest is that it’s summer baseball.
Doyle, which led for the majority of the game, gave up three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning in a 10-9 loss at Oak Forest on Wednesday.
“I thought the first two innings were pretty competitive – back-and-forth,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said after Oak Forest took advantage of two errors, two walks and a single in the deciding half-inning. “I thought we competed well and we just kind of got laxed and we made a few errors and … we had problems with our command and some walks, and when you’re making errors and having a few walks, that’s what happens.”
“We’ve just got to take care of business,” Beatty continued. “I think we’re going to be a lot better than that, so I’m not too worried about it. It’s early.”
Doyle led 9-7 heading into the bottom of the fifth, which was the last inning played in the game.
Jack Perkins reached on an error to lead off the inning, Mike Durr followed with a single on the right field line and walks to Colin Perez and Jude Glass cut the lead to 9-8.
From there, Doyle attempted to turn a double play on Dawson Schexnayder’s grounder to second, but the ball got away on the throw to shortstop, allowing the tying and go-ahead runs to score.
Oak Forest’s rally came after Doyle grabbed the lead in the top of the first inning when Braden Keen drew a two-out walk, stole second and scored on Tyson Stewart’s double off the wall in right-center field.
OFA got a two-run home run from Jaden Collura in the bottom of the inning to take a 2-1 lead, but Doyle went ahead in the top of the second after Dru Beatty got a leadoff single, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Landon Wolfe’s infield single to tie the score at 2-2.
Logan Turner reached on a two-out error to put Doyle ahead 3-2, and Cade Lyons’ single scored courtesy runner Hartland Litolff for a 4-2 edge.
The first two OFA batters reached base in the bottom of the second, but Doyle starter Turner retired the next three batters, including a pair of strikeouts.
Turner struck out three while giving up one hit, a walk and a hit batter in two innings.
“We might could have stretched him out,” Beatty said. “We’re all on pitch counts. We’re trying to be safe with these guys. This is only game two of the summer … and so we’re going to try to be careful with them for a couple of weeks and may start extending them some more, especially some of the guys that are not playing weekend ball, some guys that we can (say), ‘hey, you’re in there for three innings – good, bad or ugly’. We’re going to be stepping forward in the right direction. We’ve got three games next week and we’ll piecemeal it together.”
Doyle padded the lead with a five-run third inning without the benefit of a hit, taking advantage of three hit batters, three walks and three wild pitches to lead 9-2.
Oak Forest put together a five-run third which featured a bases-loaded walk and a two-run single by Dale Slay. OFA added two more runs on a wild pitch and a dropped ball in the outfield.
Doyle stranded a runner in the top of the fourth and the top of the fifth, while OFA left two on in the bottom of the fourth.
