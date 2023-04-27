FSHS Logo

French Settlement gave Oak Grove all it wanted before the Tigers pulled away for an 8-6 win in a Division IV non-select baseball playoff game Thursday.

The No. 16 Lions led before No. 1 Oak Grove tied the game with a two-run fourth and went ahead for good with two runs in the fifth.

