French Settlement gave Oak Grove all it wanted before the Tigers pulled away for an 8-6 win in a Division IV non-select baseball playoff game Thursday.
The No. 16 Lions led before No. 1 Oak Grove tied the game with a two-run fourth and went ahead for good with two runs in the fifth.
French Settlement led 6-4 going into the bottom of the fourth when Brodie Stuart got a leadoff single and Tanner Duff was hit by a pitch two one out. Remi Waters had a two-out, two-run double to tie the game.
Oak Grove took the lead in the fifth after a leadoff error and a dropped third strike put two runners on with two out. The Tigers scored a run on a passed ball, and Jackson Bradley’s single drove in another for the final margin.
A pair of two-out walks to Mason Hill and Noah McNabb put runners on in the top of the sixth, but the Lions were unable to score.
Colin Hutcherson drew a one-out walk in the top of the seventh, but the Tigers got two straight outs to end the game.
A walk and three straight singles enabled Oak Grove to take a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
French Settlement grabbed a 3-2 lead in the top of the second on Brycen Valle’s two run single and a sacrifice bunt by Jake Thompson.
James Harris led off the bottom of the second with a solo home run to tie the game at 3-3.
The Lions got singles from Joel LeBourgeois, McNabb, Trevor McMorris, Zane Wilson and Valle in the top of the third to take a 6-3 lead as McNabb, Wilson and Valle drove in runs.
Caden McCarthy had a solo home run for the Tigers with one out in the third to cut the lead to 6-4.
Hill and McNabb drew consecutive walks with two out in the fourth, but the Lions were unable to score.
Valle went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and McMorris scored two runs.
Hill gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and struck out four in four innings, while McMorris gave up a hit, two runs and struck out four in two innings of relief to get the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.