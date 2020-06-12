DENHAM SPRINGS – There certainly wasn’t much rust to be found in the Live Oak JV team’s performance against the Denham Springs’ varsity on the second day of DSHS’ Wood Bat Tournament.
It was a different tale entirely for the Yellow Jackets.
Live Oak’s Hunter Owens combined with Matt Ma and Jacob Rayburn on a one-hitter, and the Eagles got rolling early to spark a 10-1 win Friday at Netterville Field.
“Hunter Owens is a young guy for us, but we have high expectations for him going into next season, so playing against Denham’s varsity like this, we wanted to put him on the spot, give him some pressure in the summer to see what he can do,” Live Oak JV coach Cary Myers said. “It looks like that kid’s got a bright future, especially (being) a young left-handed pitcher. He’s got a bright future for sure.”
Meanwhile, Denham Springs committed seven errors, four of which came in the first two innings as Live Oak built a 4-0 lead.
“We opened lots of doors for them and they did a good job of getting some guys in and scoring after that, getting a hit after that or whatever or rolling the ball,” Denham Springs coach Mark Carroll said. “We’ve got to play a million percent better defense than that.”
Live Oak got started in the first inning as Jacob Delaugther was hit by a pitch to lead off the game and consecutive errors made the score 1-0. Ma’s grounder to short drove in another run, and Logan Coley’s sacrifice fly to left field pushed the lead to 3-0.
Jacob Cox had a leadoff single in the second before consecutive two-out errors pushed the lead to 4-0.
“When you have something like that, you’ve got to be able to capitalize and take advantage of that for sure, especially early in a game,” Myers said.
Meanwhile, Owens settled in quickly, striking out seven of the first 10 batters he faced, including fanning the side in the first inning.
“I came out and just did my normal stuff that I always do and came and did what my team needed me to do,” he said after finishing with nine strikeouts. “My fastball was on and then my slider was my best pitch.”
And the early lead didn’t hurt Owens either.
“My team swung it well and I came back and did my job and made it easier for me – not as much stress,” Owens said.
Carroll is hoping is team can learn from the experience.
“We helped him on a couple,” Carroll said. “He was around the zone and then a couple balls up or a couple balls off that we went ahead and took a hack at just to see if that launch angle stuff would apply to us, which we found out it didn’t, so we’ll kind of go from there then hopefully they can understand that now. You can’t help a guy swinging at the marginal ones like we did today. I know they’re all anxious to hit and they’re all excited and all that, but still, we’ve got to do a better job on our pitch selection on what we’re going after.”
Live Oak added a run in the fourth on a hit batter, a pair of two out walks and a throwing error.
Denham Springs’ lone hit came on Cole Rothman’s double to lead off the fourth inning, but a fielder’s choice and an inning-ending double play stopped the threat.
“We didn’t put much pressure on them, and the few balls we did hit hard, I think we hit them right at them – straight at them,” Carroll said. “We hit some line drives right at them with some guys on, and that’s the nature of the game. That happens sometimes.”
Live Oak pushed the lead to 7-0 in the fifth after Delaughter reached on an error, Chance Shelby’s bunt down the third base line died for an infield single and Ma walked to load the bases before a wild pitch and an error helped score the runs.
Owens got two more strikeouts in the fifth inning before Brandon Webb’s double knocked in two runs and Delaughter’s sacrifice fly to center made the score 10-0.
Denham Springs got its lone run on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth before Rayburn came on to get the final out, ending the game on the tournament’s eight-run rule.
Denham’s Connor Thurman pitched three innings in relief, giving up one hit and two walks with one hit batter.
“He was around the zone and made them have to swing, didn’t give up freebies, and we made a couple plays behind him,” Carroll said. “We kind of got through some of those crazy defensive things we were doing, and I thought Connor did a really good job coming in and getting us back in the competition part of it, so I’ll take that.”
Myers said the win gave Live Oak an early boost to start the summer.
“It’s big because Denham’s in our district, so our guys, they’re going to be playing against these guys while they’re in high school as well,” he said. “To be able to come out and see some of those arms during the summer, it’s kind of a little bit of an advantage – both sides. They get to see some of our guys, so it’s a big-time advantage to be able to play that. Any time you get to strap it up (with) two 5A ball clubs, what more can you ask?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.