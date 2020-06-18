Parkview Baptist put together a pair of five-run innings, keying an 11-3 win over Walker on Wednesday.
Parkview led 1-0 in the first inning, and Walker tied the game in the top of the second after Owen Forbes and Mason Morgan singled to lead off the inning and moved up on Brock Darbonne’s sacrifice bunt.
Forbes scored on Hunter Bethel’s grounder to third.
The score stayed tied until Parkview used three walks, a hit batter and three hits to spark a five-run sixth for a 6-1 lead.
Camden Carver’s sacrifice fly and Spencer Murray’s run-scoring single in the top of the seventh cut the lead to 6-3, but Parkview got four straight one-out hits and took advantage of two errors to key a five-run inning to cap the scoring.
Carver led Walker with two hits, while six Walker pitchers allowed 10 hits, walked five and struck out seven.
