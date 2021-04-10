WATSON -- Both coaches admitted it wasn’t the best baseball, but it was still competitive.
Live Oak used a pair of three-run innings and held Denham Springs in check late to pick up a 6-5 victory in District 4-5A action Saturday at Live Oak.
“I told them don’t look at their record,” Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard said of Denham Springs after his team moved to 25-4 and 5-0. “They’re going to come ready to play. It’s a rivalry. It’s district. Nobody wants to lose.”
The teams combined to leave 17 runners on base, with DSHS stranding nine and Live Oak eight.
“We’ve got runners in scoring position and don’t get that timely hit a couple of times,” DSHS coach Mark Carroll said after his team dropped to 9-16 and 0-5. “Of course that’s one of the things you’ve got to do to win ball games and be consistent, and also I think three of their six runs, maybe four of them, were on base with an error or a walk. You can’t give the freebies. That’s not how you win. We’ve been working on that, and the kids understand that.
“The good thing for our bunch, effort-wise this was better,” Carroll continued. “They stayed in and competed longer today than they have been on some of the things … That’s a very good team right there … and we just competed down here to the last inning with them and had a chance to do some stuff early with them. We’ve got to get after it and compete every game the rest of the way out.”
Denham Springs started what turned into a trend for both team in the first inning, leaving the bases loaded. Live Oak starter Branson McCoy struck out the side, alternating strikeouts after hitting Lane Dudley to start the game, allowing a single to Reese Mooney and walking Jude Clarke.
Live Oak got three runs in the bottom of the first after Blaise Priester reached on a dropped ball in left field. Courtesy runner Hayden Everett moved to third and scored on a pair of passed balls.
Grant Landry had an infield single, Kade Dupont followed with a sacrifice bunt and Brant Smith was hit by a pitch. After a double steal, Luke Cowart had a two-run single to left field for a 3-0 lead.
From there, DSHS stranded two in the top of the second, and Live Oak left the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning.
Denham broke through in the top of the third when Bill Clement had a one-out double to right field and scored on Jed Cambre’s two-out single to left. Cam McPherson singled to right, and the ball was misplayed in the outfield, cutting the lead to 3-2.
After a walk to Ethan Hand, Tanner Roberts came on to relieve McCoy, and Hand was thrown out attempting to steal second to end the inning.
Cowart led off the bottom of the third with a solo home run to left center field, and walks to Renton Childers, Broussard and Priester led to a bases-loaded situation with two outs. Landry walked to push the lead to 5-2 when Larson Fabre was lifted for Cameron Andrews, who walked Kade Dupont for a 6-2 lead.
“He’s just doing what he’s been doing,” Cassard said of Cowart, who finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run. “He pounds the baseball when he gets a chance.”
The Eagles left the bases loaded when Jeffrey Swearingen popped out to third to end the inning.
Denham got the game’s final runs in the fifth when Clement was hit by a pitch to lead off, Cambre walked and McPherson was hit to load the bases with one out.
Seth Wiginton came on in relief and struck out Hand, but Job Norgress followed with a three-run double to right field to make the score 6-5. Wiginton got a strikeout to end the inning.
“In that situation, two outs … he competes and flies one out there, and it drops for us, and three runs score,” Carroll said of Norgress’ hit. “In an earlier situation … when the bases were loaded earlier, we get a single or whatever, we’re scoring probably a minimum of two. That’s the frustrating part of this game. When it’s working real good for you and you’re getting those hits, you’re on top of the world, and when you’re not getting them, you’re struggling and fighting and scratching and clawing like we are.”
After Live Oak was retired in order in the bottom of the fifth, Mooney drew a one-out walk in the top of the sixth, but Wiginton struck out Clement and Priester threw out Mooney on a steal attempt at second to end the inning.
“Wiginton came in and did a really good job with the bases loaded, and then when you have a catcher that can throw like ours, it keeps you in every game,” Cassard said. “They had a situation on the strikeout, throwout and punch them out to end the inning, but probably the brightest spot was Wiginton coming in and doing a really good job for two innings.”
Live Oak left a runner on in the bottom of the sixth, and Cameran Christ gave up a two-out walk to McPherson in the top of the seventh before getting Hand to ground out to third to end the game.
McCoy gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and struck out five in 2.2 innings as the Eagles starter. Roberts gave up three runs, two walks and struck out two in 1.2 innings of relief, while Wiginton gave up one hit, one walk and struck out three in 1.2 innings.
“We’re trying to piece it together by them going out and doing their job and throwing strikes and hand the ball to the next guy, and they’re not doing that,” Cassard said. “So when you get a start like (Ethan) Prescott had the other night (in a win over Walker) and things go quick, you pound the strike zone, get us back in, offense is working. Then we have this, so it’s just a hiccup. Hopefully Tuesday (at Denham Springs) will be better. We’ve got Scotlandville Thursday, so Tuesday we’ll have all hands on deck, every pitcher’s ready to go, so this won’t happen Tuesday.”
Fabre gave up five hits, six runs, five walks and struck out three in 2.2 innings, while Andrews gave up one hit, one walk and struck out one in 3.1 innings of relief.
“I thought Cam did a good job coming in in relief and mixing it up a little bit,” Carroll said. “I think Larson got a little frustrated a couple of times on some pitches he thought were pretty good. I said ‘you’ve got to understand, we have to adjust to his (plate umpire’s) zone, and every game you ever pitch in your life is going to be like that. That’s part of the game, you being able to adjust and control the aggravation.’”
