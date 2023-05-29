A number of Livingston Parish baseball players earned All-Region honors from the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association.
In Region 8, Live Oak’s Lane Lusk was selected as an outfielder, while teammates Hunter Owens and Brock Davis made the team as utility players.
Walker’s Cam Washington made the squad at designated hitter.
In Region 10, Doyle’s Peyton Woods was selected the Hitter of the Year, while teammates Caiden Barcia (pitcher) and Dathan Cummings (infielder) also made the team.
Albany is represented by Jayden Randazzo at designated hitter and Brayden Knight at utility.
Holden’s Josh Strother made the team as an infielder, while Springfield’s Will Sanders made the squad in the outfield.
