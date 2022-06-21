A number of Livingston Parish baseball players earned all-state honors from the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association, which released its teams Tuesday.
Doyle’s Caiden Barcia made the Class 2A team as a pitcher, while teammate Peyton Woods made the team as a utility player. Springfield’s Blake Lobell and Jayden Teague also made the Class 2A team as pitchers.
Holden’s Brant McSwain made the Class B team as a utility player.
Woods hit .376 with three home runs and 30 RBIs while going 9-1 with a 1.93 ERA on the mound, including 3-0 in the playoffs as the Tigers finished as the Class 2A runner-up.
Barcia was 6-4 with a 2.76 ERA, 108 strikeouts and two saves.
Lobell went 9-3 with a 1.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 78.2 innings while helping the Bulldogs advance to the Class 2A semifinals for the first time in school history, while Teague went 10-2 with a 1.31 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 80 innings.
McSwain hit .423 with five doubles, 23 RBIs and nine runs.
