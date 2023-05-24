A number of baseball players from Livingston Parish will be representing their schools at the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association Underclass State Games to be held June 5-7 at Southeastern Louisiana University.
Kenny Berard, Brock Davis and Cole Delaughter of Live Oak and Doyle’s Dathan Cummings will compete as part of the East team.
