Paul Howard hurled a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts, keying Walker's 10-0 win over Pine on Friday.
The Wildcats backed Howard with nine hits and got things started with a three-run third inning on three straight walks with the bases loaded. Walker added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to push the lead to 5-0 and put the game away with a five-run seventh.
Cody King had a run-scoring single and Brock Darbonne knocked in two runs in the seventh.
Howard walked two in the complete-game win, while Cameron Crow went 2-for-4.
