Ethan Prescott and Brock Magee combined on a three-hitter as Live Oak scratched for a 5-2 win over the Barbe JV then got one-hit in a 3-0 loss to the Catholic JV in a pitchers’ duel in the Runnels Tournament on Saturday.
LIVE OAK 5, BARBE JV 2
Grant Landy had a two-run single in the first inning to get Live Oak going, and the Eagles add a run on Colby Faust’s sacrifice fly in the third for a 3-0 lead.
A two-run error in the fifth pushed the lead to 5-0 before Barbe picked up its runs in the top of the seventh.
Prescott gave up one hit, one run, three walks and struck out 10 in six innings, while Magee gave up two hits, a run and a walk in an inning of relief.
Gabe Ellison went 2-for-3 to lead Live Oak, which had five hits.
CATHOLIC JV 3, LIVE OAK 0
Catholic got a two-run home run in the top of the fourth to start the scoring and added another run on a triple in the sixth.
Kade Dupont’s single to lead off the bottom of the seventh broke up the no-hit bid, while Live Oak’s Hayden Staley and Landon Kramer combined on a three-hitter.
Staley (75 pitches) gave up three hits, three runs and struck out five in six innings, while Kramer (six pitches) didn’t give up a hit while striking out one in an inning of relief.
