There weren't a lot of runs scored when Albany and St. Thomas Aquinas squared off Friday in the STA Tournament.
Albany's Micah Cleveland and STA's John Blanchard made sure of that as the Falcons edged the Hornets, 3-2.
The Falcons scored the game's first run on Hunter Michel's RBI double in the second inning, but Albany tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the third on Reece Wolfe's RBI grounder.
Blanchard's sacrifice fly put the Falcons up 2-1 in the third inning, and Ethan Alston drove in another run in the fourth for a 3-1 lead.
Albany scored the game's final run on DJ Brumfield's grounder to second in the sixth.
Cleveland gave up 10 hits, three runs and struck out one without giving up a walk in a complete-game loss. Blanchard gave up nine hits, two runs and three walks while striking out six in seven innings for the win.
Brock Bennett, Wolfe and Ethan Nelson each had two hits for Albany.
Jordan Trapani went 3-for-3 for STA.
