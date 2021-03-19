LIVINGSTON -- Doyle’s Caiden Barcia didn’t know he was going to start against Albany until the day of the game, but things worked out just fine for the freshman, who combined with Jackson McCreary and Andrew Yuratich on a three-hitter in a 6-4 win over the Hornets on Thursday as part of the Doyle Tournament.
“We’re kind of banged up, so we went with (Barcia),” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said after the Tigers moved to 11-5 and won their sixth straight game. “He’s shown that he can do it. He pitched really well on Monday for a couple of innings, and he got the nod. I think he’s going to be a real good kid before he leaves our program. He does a great job. He got ahead, especially early in the count … and he was able to throw his little breaking ball over when we had to. Hats off to him not panicking. He didn’t act like a freshman on the mound for 4 1/3 innings. He handled himself well. He’s a bulldog. He likes to go at people. It was a great job, great time to see him shine.”
Albany dropped to 1-13 on the season with the loss.
“We show up when we play good teams, but when we play bad teams, we don’t show up,” Hornets coach David Pittman said. “We played Doyle. We played St. Charles. We played John Curtis. We played De La Salle to a one-run game. We played our butts off the other night against Mandeville. We played our butts off against St. Thomas, and then we play lesser teams … and then we play like crap. That’s the thing that bugs me. Tonight, we played good. Take away a few pop-ups, a few fly balls, we’re good.”
After Barcia retired the Hornets in order in the top of the first, the Doyle offense got rolling as Cade Watts was hit by a pitch to lead off the game, and Braden Keen and Abedn Kennedy each had a double, with Kennedy’s making the score 2-0.
Kennedy later scored on a wild pitch, putting the Tigers up 3-0 at the end of the inning.
“It’s always positive when we can put pressure on the other team and kind of make them play catch-up all night, and they did,” Beatty said.
Doyle padded its lead in the third after consecutive walks to Kennedy and Kody Mitchell. Yuratich followed with a fly ball to right field, which was dropped for an error, and Logan Turner singled to drive in a run for a 4-0 lead.
Albany starter Justin Coats retired the next three batters to get out of the inning.
“They kind of knocked me around a little bit in the first, but then after that, just errors …,” Coats said after giving up nine hits and striking out one with two walks in six-plus innings. “It’s frustrating, but after this, I think we’re going to start cleaning it up and get ready for district. It helps us a lot playing these harder teams. It gets us ready for district and gets us ready for the competition level.”
The Hornets got on the board in the top of the fourth as Seth Galyean led off with a single and later scored on Luke Purvis’ sacrifice fly to right field, cutting the lead to 4-1.
Albany picked up another run in the fifth as D.J. Brumfield walked before Rhett Wolfe grounded into a fielder’s choice. Wolfe moved to second, third and scored on passed balls to cut the lead to 4-2.
“I feel my curveball was good in the first three innings,” said Barcia, who gave up one hit and struck out five in five innings for the win but was quick to point out he walked two in his first career start. “My fastball, they were behind and it was moving more than normal because the wind was blowing a little bit. In the last inning, my curveball, I couldn’t find it in the zone, so I had to stick with the fastball, so they hit me.”
Doyle picked up a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning after Turner was hit by a pitch to lead off and Landon Wolfe grounded into a fielder’s choice. With two out, Cade Lyons and Keen singled to right field and center field, respectively, when the Hornets had trouble playing both balls, which were hit to the outfield, making the score 6-2.
“We can’t catch fly balls,” Pittman said, noting the Hornets have just two returning starters. “That’s been all year. We misplayed probably, what, five balls tonight that should have been outs.”
Albany got a pair of runs off McCreary in the sixth as Coats led off with a single, Reese Wolfe reached on an error, Purvis singled and Brody Miller flied out to fight field for the final margin.
Coats started the sixth inning before Reese Wolfe came on in relief to retire the side. Yuratich retired the Hornets in order in the top of the seventh with a pair of strikeouts to earn his third save of the season.
“I was proud of them because they played seven innings of baseball tonight, and they had to go to the bullpen and get their boss,” Pittman said. “They had to go get the big boy (Yuratich). That’s a plus-plus for those guys. They don’t want to see him, but then I want to see him because that builds something.”
Meanwhile, Beatty is looking to keep the momentum going for the Tigers.
“Our goal at the end of the year is being back in Sulphur, and we need to stay in that top four,” he said. “Those five straight losses early in the year, a couple of weeks ago, we kind of fell out of that, so now it’s a grind getting back in there, and that’s what we’re preaching to our guys. Every win gets you one more step to being in the top four, and that’s the ultimate goal.”
