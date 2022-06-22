SPRINGFIELD – The goals for French Settlement baseball coach Kade Scivicque and Springfield counterpart Chris Blanchard are the same this summer, and for those keeping score, the Lions got the upper hand Tuesday.
Lucas Crowder and Hance Roussel combined on a three-hitter – all of which came in the fourth inning -- as the Lions pulled away with a four-run fourth in a 7-4 win at Bulldog Park.
“You can’t get game reps and you can’t learn the game without playing the game, so basically, we’ve got a lot of guys, we’re trying to get everybody in, trying to get them some live at-bats and live reps out in the field, letting our pitchers get a little action,” Scivicque said. “We’re just trying to build, trying to go through the summer and get a little action, so they’re not just sitting up all summer.”
Blanchard is looking to replace five seniors from a team that advanced to the Class 2A semifinals.
“We’re trying to get some of our younger guys live at-bats against live pitching and our pitchers to throw against live hitters,” he said. “That’s our main goal is to see where these guys fit in next year.”
FSHS grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Joel LeBourgeois got a one-out single to center, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch.
Crowder retired the Bulldogs in order in the bottom of the first and got a double play to end the second inning after a leadoff walk to Joe Ray and a strikeout of Jayden Teague.
Roussel reached on an error to lead off the top of the second and later scored when Crowder reached on an error for a 2-0 lead.
Eian Jackson led off the third with a walk and later scored on LeBourgeois’ single up the middle for a 3-0 lead in the third.
“It’s just trying to learn these guys, trying to play together,” Scivicque said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys getting in and getting some reps. It’s just kind of seeing who can do what and what they can do and trying to teach these guys how to fight from behind, how to fight ahead, how to keep ahead, how to stay ahead, how to capitalize on innings, and when you’ve got a chance, go get it. They’ve had a great summer. My guys have really gotten after it, and they’ve really given us a lot of energy and effort. They’re really taking everything in in the game. They’re learning. They’re getting better. They’re growing, so we’re very pleased with what they’re doing.”
The Bulldogs cut the lead to 3-1 in the third when Kyle Ridgedell drew a one-out walk, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on Collier Grubbs’ grounder to short.
Noah McNabb had a two-run single, and Crowder and Devin Mayes singled in runs in the fourth to push the lead to 7-1.
Springfield’s Gabe Barber led off the bottom of the fourth with a walk, stole second with one out, then stole third but was thrown out at the plate while attempting to score on a throwing error on the play.
Will Sanders singled past short, stole second and scored on Ray’s double to center, cutting the lead to 7-2.
Teague walked, and Isaiah Contreras beat the throw to first on a grounder to short, scoring two runs before being thrown out at second to end the game.
“We just had better approaches,” Blanchard said the Bulldogs’ hitting in the fourth. “Our guys just started figuring out to swing at strikes and good things will happen. It’s one of those things where we’re going to take our lumps. It’s younger guys, and some of these guys, it’s the first time they’ve seen high school pitching this summer. Like Joe, he’s an incoming ninth-grader who hit a double over the center fielder’s head. He's got to get to the point where it’s just ‘trust yourself and swing the bat. You’ll be fine.’ We’ve got to fill some big holes next year, so these guys are working toward it right now.”
Cole Pierce, Dylan Rhodes and Thad Whittington pitched for the Bulldogs.
“Cole did a good job,” Blanchard said. “Dylan threw a lot of pitches in one inning, but it’s one of those things where we’re not really throwing bullpens much in the summer. I expect more strikes … All three of those guys have got to throw for us next year. If we’re going to win, they’ve got to throw strikes for us, so now is a good time. They’re learning how to pitch.”
Scivicque was pleased with the effort of both of his pitchers.
“It’s just a learning experience for those guys,” he said. “It’s real hot out here during the summer. We don’t push guys very far. We don’t practice a ton. We’re just giving them a little bit to get their arms in action, staying in motion and just getting familiar on the mound, staying in a little groove and learning how to compete. I felt like they competed. I felt like they threw strikes, and for us, we drive home throwing strikes. When you throw strikes, you’ve got a good chance to be in the game or at least have a chance to win.”
