The high school baseball playoffs continue Friday for a trio of parish teams who will play the first game of a best-of-three series in the regional round.
In Class 5A, No. 9 Live Oak travels to face No. 8 St. Amant, with the first game set for 5 p.m. Friday. A second game will be played at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, with a third game at 1:30 p.m., if necessary.
The Class 2A bracket features Springfield and Doyle, with the No. 2 Bulldogs hosting No. 15 Fisher at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Johnny Young Field. The second game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, with a third game at 4 p.m., if needed.
Also, No. 11 Doyle travels to No. 6 Loreauville, with the first game set for 6 p.m. Friday. The second game is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, with a third game at 2 p.m., if necessary.
In Class B, No. 12 Holden travels to No. 5 Weston, while No. 18 Maurepas travels to No. 2 Choudrant. Both games are set for 5 p.m. Monday.
