WALKER – There’s an abundance of reasons why Walker High baseball coach Randy Sandifer feels so optimistic about this year’s team.
Although there was a more youthful look to the Wildcats a year ago, Sandifer got a glimpse of their potential where they led the District 4-5A race once through the first round of play.
“We didn’t sneak up on anybody in the second round of district,” Sandifer said of his team that went 1-4 in the second round and wound up in fifth place. “We weren’t getting blown out. We played well in a lot of those games. It’s just how baseball’s played, and you lose a one, two or three-run game in there.”
Walker’s first-half surge in the district took the sting out of a difficult 5-16 mark through the predistrict portion of the schedule and wound up playing a role in the Wildcats getting into the state playoffs as No. 29 seed where they fell at district foe Zachary, 8-0.
“That carried over into the summer,” Sandifer said of his team’s early postseason exit to finish 11-21 overall. “Our confidence is a lot better. We had a good fall. Just being a year older; more mature. We’ve seen it physically but also mentally. We’re a little more even-keel than we were a year ago.”
Sandifer pointed to the gains made by his team during the offseason weight-lifting program, along with the work put in by assistant coaches Clint Carver and Cameron Pierce to improve the team’s offense, as two more areas that have added to the excitement of the 2020 season.
“Last year half of the varsity was in 10th grade, so strength wise we were OK, but it didn’t translate to the baseball field yet,” Sandifer, now in his 10th year (8th as head coach) at Walker. “Now that kind of stuff is starting to translate to the field. The baseball’s jumping a little more.
“That doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to hit a lot of home runs,” Sandifer said. “The exciting part is we’re a little more confident. We’ve still got a way to go. We’re going to have to work and we’re going to have to play well.”
The options are limitless for Walker, albeit on the mound, in the infield and outfield and at the plate.
The Wildcats return plenty of pitchers to fill a variety of roles, the infield returns nearly intact and outfield is the most athletic during Sandifer’s tenure.
“We don’t have a superstar, we don’t have that one or two guys that are SEC caliber players,” Sandifer said. “What we have is about eight to 10 guys at this point in their careers that could have a chance to play in college. We’ve got guys that can swing the bat pretty well. We play pretty solid defense and the big thing for us is make the routine play. I think our strength is going to be our depth.”
No place is there a better example of that for Walker than on the mound where the Wildcats welcome back three seniors in Cody King, Paul Howard and Christian Cassels.
King was a first team All-District 4-5A and All-Parish selection, while Howard was selected to both the All-District and All-Parish second team.
“Last year we returned 23 innings on mound,” Sandifer. “Cody’s a three-year guy, while Paul and Christian have both pitched a lot in district. You have a lot of 17-18-year-olds at the top of the rotation.”
The pitching options for Walker don’t end there.
Sandifer praised the improvement of sophomore Gavin Adams and said that he expects to be able to count on sophomores Caleb Webb, Owen Forbes and Casey Bryan all of whom progressed over the summer.
Moreover, seniors Caleb Marks and Eli Melton are expected to fill relief roles and junior Grant Edwards emerged as the team’s No. 1 pitcher in the summer, Sandifer said.
“What we like in all of them is the consistency,” Sandifer said. “We’ve seen enough of them that we know what we’re getting when they go out there.”
Walker’s infield will have a familiar look with the return of junior Camden Carver (honorable mention All-District and All-Parish) at third base, junior Cameron Crowe at shortstop, junior Gabe Inman (honorable mention All-District and All-Parish) at second and junior catcher Spencer Murray, who will be backed up by sophomore Mason Morgan.
Senior Eli Turnage, who played first base last season, has moved to the outfield and could also serve as the team’s designated hitter while Webb will play first base.
“They’re all stronger, all playing with a little confidence and all three have gotten better,” Sandifer said of Inman, Crowe and Carver. “Their pop at plate’s better.”
Edwards headlines the outfield that’s expected to have sophomores Hunter Bethel and Owen Forbes, but Sandifer said the Wildcats will also utilize Howard when he’s not pitching, junior Trevor Matherne and Turnage.
“This is probably the best outfield we’ve had across the board,” Sandifer said. “We’re a little more athletic than we’ve been the last few years in all three spots. That helps the pitching and the defense.”
Sandifer likes the makeup of an offense that he expects to benefit from an additional offseason in the weight room and a year of maturity age wise. He also anticipates being able to make better use of the bunting game and his team’s speed, bringing a more aggressive approach to the plate.
It’s all geared toward having a better season in which Walker would like at atone for its 11-win season of a year ago with an eye on hosting a first-round state playoff game for the first time in four years.
“We were happy to get in, especially when you’re 11-21,” Sandifer said. “It’s somewhat of an accomplishment not to be the 32nd seed. The driving force has been reminding them that 11-21 is not who we are and that we’re better than that.
“That’s the mindset for most of them,” Sandifer said. “We want to host a playoff game. That’s where we need to be. We have the pieces in place where we should be able to win enough games to put ourselves in that kind of position.”
