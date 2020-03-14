Ben Johnston's run-scoring double with two out in the fourth lifted Ponchatoula to a 3-2 win over Springfield in the Hammond High Tournament on Saturday.
Blake Lobell threw a five-hitter for the Bulldogs, giving up three runs and four walks while striking out six in six innings.
Sladen Lyles had a two-out double to drive in Springfield's first run in the top of the first, but the Green Wave picked up a run in the bottom of the inning.
Johnston's sacrifice fly in the second put Ponchatoula ahead 2-1, but Springfield tied the game on Logan Lobell's single in the third.
Johnston's game-winning double came after Collin Husser drew a two-out walk.
Trevor Freeman went 3-for-4 with a run to lead Springfield, which had eight hits.
Ponchatoula's Collin Babin and Logan Virga combined to give up eight hits and strike out seven.
