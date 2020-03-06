Ponchatoula's Creed Donaldson threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts, sparking a 9-2 win over Albany at Ponchatoula on Thursday.
The Green Wave scored in all but two innings, scoring three runs in the second and third to build a 6-0 lead.
Albany got its runs in the fourth on Reid Rayborn's run-scoring grounder and a balk.
The Wave came back to score a run in the bottom of the fourth and two in the fifth.
Brock Bennett, Ethan Nelson and Reece Wolfe had hits for Albany.
Justin Coats, Nelson, Hunter Chaisson and Austin Watts pitched for Albany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.