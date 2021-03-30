It appears former Denham Springs High and Southeastern Louisiana University pitcher Mac Sceroler is headed to the Major Leagues.
According to the Baltimore Sun, Sceroler was informed Monday he’ll be on the team’s Opening Day roster as a relief pitcher.
Sceroler was a Rule 5 Draft pick by the Orioles in December after being drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 2017. He’s 2-0 with a 6.43 ERA with three strikeouts in seven innings, appearing in five games this spring.
The Orioles open the season at the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.
