The Holden baseball team went 0-3 in the South Beauregard Tournament over the weekend with a 4-2 loss to Lacassine and a 12-2 loss to South Beauregard on Saturday and an 11-9 loss to Anacoco on Friday.
LACASSINE 4, HOLDEN 2
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
The Holden baseball team went 0-3 in the South Beauregard Tournament over the weekend with a 4-2 loss to Lacassine and a 12-2 loss to South Beauregard on Saturday and an 11-9 loss to Anacoco on Friday.
LACASSINE 4, HOLDEN 2
Josh Strother gave up four runs, two walks and struck out eight in a complete game loss.
Holden led 2-1 before Lacassine scored two in the third and one in the sixth.
Colton Lewis went 2-for-2 with a run to lead Holden, which had six hits.
SOUTH BEAUREGARD 12, HOLDEN 2
The Rockets had two hits while South Beauregard scored in all but one inning.
Cayden Hull and Kyler Joiner had hits for the Rockets.
Hull had a one-out single and three straight walks to Tyler Thompson, Strother and Brody Miller led to a run.
From there, South Beauregard scored five in the bottom of the first, two in the second, three in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Thompson scored on a passed ball in the top of the fifth.
Hull and Jordan Pecoraro combined to give up seven hits, 12 runs and five while striking out four in 4.1 innings.
ANACOCO 11, HOLDEN 9
Anacoco scored two in the bottom of the sixth to get the win after the Rockets rallied for five runs over the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game at 9-9.
Anacoco trailed 4-3 but got six runs in the fourth to take the lead.
Aidan Hutchinson went 2-for-4 with two runs, Strother went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, Miller was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI and Joiner was 2-for-3 with two runs. Joiner, Hutchinson, Hull, Miller and Strother all had doubles.
Miller gave up four hits, nine runs, five walks and struck out three in four innings. Lewis gave up three hits, two runs, a walk and struck out two in two innings of relief.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.