HHS vs MHS Baseball Tyler Thompson

Holden's Tyler Thompson (7) eyes the plate as he gets around third base against Maurepas.

 Renee Glascock | The News

There’s nothing like a little momentum, and Holden baseball coach Chase Hymel is hoping his team got a big dose of it following its Division V non-select playoff win over Calvin as it heads into the second round.

The No. 21 Rockets scored eight runs in the top of the 14th inning to get a 10-2 win over No. 12 Calvin and travel to face No. 5 Anacoco at 6 p.m. Thursday in the regional round.

