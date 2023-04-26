There’s nothing like a little momentum, and Holden baseball coach Chase Hymel is hoping his team got a big dose of it following its Division V non-select playoff win over Calvin as it heads into the second round.
The No. 21 Rockets scored eight runs in the top of the 14th inning to get a 10-2 win over No. 12 Calvin and travel to face No. 5 Anacoco at 6 p.m. Thursday in the regional round.
“I’m hoping it gives us all the momentum and confidence we need,” Hymel said. “You showed that you can play defense. It was 2-2 for the whole game and multiple, multiple times that they had runners in scoring position. There were multiple chances where they could have walked us off and sent us home early, and the boys locked in, figured it out, played defense, kept attacking the zone, so hopefully it gives them the confidence and momentum needed to realize that we can play. We deserve to be playing now.”
Hymel said the Rockets have developed a no-quit mindset over the course of the season.
“We haven’t given up all year,” he said. “We’re sitting at 10-18, and we’re the 21 see. They could have thrown in the towel a long time ago, and they keep fighting, keep fighting. Hopefully we start playing our best baseball now.”
Against Calvin, Brody Miller, Colton Lewis and Tyler Thompson combined on a four-hitter, with Miller giving up a hit, two runs, three walks and striking out five in 7.2 innings, while Lewis gave up a hit, two walks and struck out one in 1.1 innings. Thompson got the win, giving up two hits and a walk with five strikeouts in five innings of relief.
Thompson went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI, Caden Rivett was 3-for-5 with two runs, Josh Strother was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a run, and Jake Forbes went 2-for-5 with two runs as the Rockets collected 13 hits.
There’s some familiarity between Anacoco and Holden, with the Indians getting an 11-9 win, scoring two runs in the sixth inning to win the game in the South Beauregard Tournament last month. The Rockets had five errors and walked six in the contest.
“We lost 11-9, but we gave them eight unearned runs,” Hymel said. “You don’t give them eight unearned runs, you win that ball game. We’ve just got to pitch it, catch it and see what happens. They’re going to be good. They’re well-coached. They do little things right. They’re coming right at you. They’re not scared. They’ve been there before. They were in Sulphur last year.”
Hymel said he likes the matchup with the Indians.
“We do some things that they don’t really like to see, and hopefully that will go to our advantage,” Hymel said.
“They’re a pitching, defensive club, and this (past) Saturday, we were a pitching, defensive club,” Hymel said. “If we can get into one of those battles and the boys can have that confidence … They talk about winning a state championship. Well, these are the teams you’re going to play to win a state championship. You’ve got to beat them.”
