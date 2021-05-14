SULPHUR -- It was everything a state championship game is supposed to be.
That doesn’t make the Doyle baseball team feel any better.
No. 2 Rosepine got two hits to lead off the top of the sixth inning, producing the game’s only run in a 1-0 victory over the top-seeded Tigers in the Class 2A championship game Friday at McMurry Park.
“This is where we wanted to end,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said after the Tigers finished the season 28-9. “Win or loss, this is where we wanted to end. Our boys competed hard, and (we’re proud of them. Sometimes you win. Sometimes you lose, and sometimes it rains. It’s just one of those days.”
Rosepine’s Logan Calcote led off the deciding inning with a double to left field, and Grant Ducote followed with a single to right, allowing Calcote to slide home safely ahead of the throw from the outfield for the game’s only run.
Ducote stole second, but Yuratich struck out Ethan Frey, got Braden Trull out on a sacrifice fly to right and struck out Cole Donahue to end the inning.
Braden Keen, who had two hits, got a one-out single to left in the bottom of the sixth, but Frrey struck out Tyson Stewart and Braden McLin looking to end the inning.
Rosepine went down in order in the top of the seventh, giving Doyle a final shot at a rally.
Abedn Kennedy and Kody Mitchell struck out before Landon Wolfe singled to center field. Logan Turner, who tore his UCL in the Tigers’ win over Kinder to close out the quarterfinal series, came on as a courtesy runner, but Frey stuck out Dru Beatty swinging to end the game.
Doyle’s Andrew Yuratich and Rosepine’s Frey locked into a duel on the mound, with their pitch counts going equal at multiple stages in the game.
Yuratich, who started the Tigers’ semifinal win over Loreauville, didn’t give up a hit until Brady Phelps got a one-out single to in the top of the fifth. Hunter Hines drew a walk one out later, and Jake Smith grounded to short to end the inning.
Yuratich gave up three hits, a run, three walks and struck out eight in a complete game while throwing 91 pitches.
“He’s been lights out,” Beatty said of Yuratich. “You knew every time he stepped on the mound that we were going to be in the game whether we won it or lost it. We knew we were going to have a chance in the seventh with him. He’s just a competitor. He doesn’t really get rattled. Even when he gave up the back-to-back hits, you didn’t see him throw his hands up. You could tell he was still focused … He had to do his job, and that’s one thing that he’s always done out there on the mound for three years is do his job. He’s done everything that we asked, and super proud of all our seniors … A great group of guys.”
Frey gave up four hits, one walk and struck out 12 in a complete game win.
“I didn’t expect anything else from Andrew wanting the ball,” Beatty said. “He did all he could. He did a typical Andrew game. I knew it was going to be nail-biter. We didn’t know much about their guy on the mound. I think that was only his second start this year, and we couldn’t find a lot of ways to get to him. I knew he was going to come in with a big power fastball and a power breaking ball, and that’s exactly what he showed us. Hat’s off to that guy. He’s a heck of a competitor, and that’s why he’s going to LSU.”
Doyle was unable to capitalize on some early opportunities and McLin drew a one-out walk and Mitchell got a two-out single in the second. Mitchell stole second, but Wolfe grounded out to third to end the inning.
After Rosepine was retired in order in the top of the third, Dru Beatty was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the inning, and Keen had a double to left to put runners at second and third before Stewart struck out swinging to end the inning.
“We needed that big hit,” Tim Beatty said. “We had the guy at the plate to do it, and he just didn’t get it done today. Trust me, in his career, Tyson’s got tons of big hits, tons of big hits. He just didn’t get it done. He works his butt off every day. That’s why baseball’s such a great game. It’s a heartbreaking game.”
Rosepine left a runner at second in the top of the fourth after a one-out walk to Smith, who stole second before Yuratich struck out Ducote, and Stewart made a sliding grab at first on a 3 -1 putout of Frey at first to end the inning.
“They gave it all, man,” Tim Beatty said. “We’ve done everything right … sometimes you just don’t win. That’s all it is to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.