SULPHUR – The fifth-inning rally that became a trademark of the Doyle baseball team’s run to the state tournament didn’t materialize in the Class 2A championship game, and Rosepine had everything to do with it.
The No. 1 Eagles won their second straight Class 2A state title as LSU signee Ethan Frey pitched a one-hitter and drove in four runs in an 11-0 win over the No. 11 Tigers on Friday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
“I’m just proud of our team and the season we had,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said after his team finished as the runner-up for the third straight season -- minus the 2020 season, which was canceled because of COVID-19. “Any time you can end it out here on the field in Sulphur on the last day of the season, it’s special, win or lose. Of course, we wish we would have won. They’re really, really good. My motto today was, ‘hey, let’s go slay a giant’. We kind of knew what we were up against.”
Rosepine got started early after Frey retired the Tigers in order in the top of the first as Jake Smith was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the inning, and Logan Calcote reached on a bunt single to Doyle pitcher Caiden Barcia, putting runners at first and third. After Calcote stole second, Grant Ducote walked to load the bases.
Frey followed with a fielder’s choice to shortstop, getting Ducote out at second, but a throwing error at second on the play allowed two runs to score.
After a balk, Braden Trull lined out to Doyle third baseman Peyton Woods, who stepped on the bag at third to double up courtesy runner Lane Willis to end the inning.
Doyle’s Braden McLin led off the top of the second with a triple to center field, but Frey got two strikeouts and a grounder to shortstop to end the inning.
“I hit it, and we just didn’t capitalize on it, but one hit didn’t win the game, as you can see,” McLin said. “Even if we would have scored that one run, it may have changed something. It may not have. It’s just baseball, you know.”
Barcia struck out the side after a two-out walk in the bottom of the inning, and Frey struck out the side in the top of the third. He finished the game with eight strikeouts in a 63-pitch effort to earn Outstanding Player honors for the game.
The Eagles padded the lead in the bottom of the third after Smith reached on a throwing error at third, Calcote walked and Ducote beat out a grounder to second to load the bases.
Frey followed with a three-run triple to right field, pushing the lead to 5-0.
“That’s a tough situation,” Beatty said of Frey coming up with the bases loaded twice early in the game. “That guy’s a really good baseball player. He’s going to have a really good future wherever he ends up. He’s a specimen. He’s got it all, I think.”
A ground-rule double by Trull made the score 6-0, before Barcia struck out Dalton Keel, got Hunter Hines to ground into a fielder’s choice to third to cut down a runner at the plate and got Aden Cline to ground out to third to end the inning.
Barcia walked to lead off the fourth, and after Woods struck out, courtesy runner Jackson McCreary was thrown out at second, and McLin struck out looking to end the inning.
Rosepine put the game away with a five-run fourth as Smith led off with a triple and scored on a throwing error from the outfield on the play for a 7-0 lead.
“We didn’t play our best, and it shows,” Beatty said after the Tigers committed four errors. “When you face a really good team, you’ve got to play almost perfect to beat them, and we didn’t play perfectly. Good teams make you pay for mistakes, and it showed.”
Calcote was hit by a pitch, Ducote reached on an error, and Frey walked to load the bases. Trull singled on a ball back to Barcia, who was unable to apply a tag on Calcote at the plate, making the score 8-0.
Barcia struck out Keel, but Cole Donahue followed with a two-run single past second for a 10-0 lead.
“We haven’t played like that in a long time, but at least we got here,” Doyle’s Abedn Kennedy said. “We had an incredible run to make it to the semis again … which a lot of people did not think we could do, so just us being here is a statement.”
Beatty then lifted Barcia for McCreary. In a 99-pitch effort, Barcia struck out five, walked four and gave up seven hits in 3.1 innings.
“Caiden’s going to be really good before it’s all said and done,” Beatty said of the sophomore. “When he can learn to control his fastball a little bit more – he was around the zone, but he wasn’t getting the calls, and sometimes it takes a different umpire for him to have a lot of success, and if he’s really got to dial it in, it’s tough, but he’s a great competitor. He gives us every ounce that he can give us. He does a great job. Maybe I should have gotten him out a little earlier, but maybe not. It just kind of unraveled real quick.”
After McCreary walked Hines, Cline grounded into a fielder’s choice at shortstop to drive in the game’s final run.
The Tigers were retired in order to end the game.
“I’m just proud of our season,” Beatty said. “It took us nine straight wins to get here. That’s tough to do. I’m just proud of our guys and the way we played in the final stretch of things. We can’t hang our heads. I’ll be honest with you … four weeks ago, I didn’t think we’d be here. That’s what’s special about it.”
“We’re passionate about baseball at Doyle, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re not back next year,” Beatty continued. “We coach hard. We practice hard. We play hard. Things are always looking up for Doyle. We’re going to learn from this.”
