Aaron Dickson hurled a complete game two-hitter with four strikeouts, and Noah Woods went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs, helping Albany to a 15-0 win over Kenner Discovery on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Easton Benesta singled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh, lifting Doyle to a 5-4 win over Newman.
In District 7-2A action, St. Thomas Aquinas’ Brayden Gillies and Blaine Colona combined on a one-hitter, while Springfield’s Jayden Teague and Joe Ray held the Falcons to three hits, but the Bulldogs committed eight errors as STA picked up a 6-1 win on Friday.
St. Michael rallied for three runs in the sixth to pick up a 4-2 win over French Settlement.
Livonia used a seven-run third inning to spark a 10-7 win over Holden as the Rockets committed nine errors in the game.
Maurepas scored seven runs over the final two innings in a 10-5 win over Family Christian.
ALBANY 15, KENNER DISCOVERY 0
Albany got seven hits in a seven-run sixth to put the game away as Brayden Knight and Layton Ballard got consecutive singles to make the score 10-0.
Trey Perry had a two-run single, Woods had a two-run double, and Seth Hoffman-Olmo doubled in the game’s final run.
The Hornets scratched for a run in the top of the first, and Jayden Louque and Connor Barrilleaux singled in runs before Woods doubled in two runs for a 5-0 lead in the second.
Seth Hoffman-Olmo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Jayden Randazzo singled in a run, and Ballard walked with the bases loaded, making the score 8-0 in the fourth.
Jayden Randazzo was 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI, Knight had two RBIs, Ballard was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, Louque was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Barrilleaux went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Perry had three runs and two RBIs ad Albany collected 17 hits.
DOYLE 5, NEWMAN 4
Dathan Cummings led off the bottom of the seventh with a double, Peyton Woods was intentionally walked, and Caiden Barcia reached on an error to load the bases, setting up Benesta’s single to right field for the game-winning run.
Newman had a two-run home run in the first, but Woods singled in a run and scored on a dropped third strike to tie the game at 2-2.
Newman scored single runs in the third and fifth innings to go ahead 4-2 before consecutive doubles by Woods and Barcia to lead off the bottom of the sixth cut the lead to 4-3, and Dru Beatty had a two-out single to tie the game.
Woods went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Cummings scored two runs, and Barcia had two RBIs.
Josh Parker, Parker Taylor and Cody Lovett combined to give up five hits, four runs and two walks while striking out eight in seven innings.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 6, SPRINGFIELD 1
The Bulldogs gave up just one earned run as Teague gave up three hits, six runs a walk and struck out three in five innings. Ray walked two in two innings of relief.
Justin Domiano had a two-run single, and STA added a run on an error in a three-run third. Three errors and a fielder’s choice led to another run in the fourth, and the Falcons got two in the fifth.
Tripp Simms had Springfield’s hit.
Cole Pierce walked with one out in the bottom of the fifth and scored on a pair of errors for Springfield’s lone run.
Gillies gave up a hit, a run, three walks and struck out six in five innings, while Colona walked one and struck out three in two innings of relief.
ST. MICHAEL 4, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 2
The Warriors used an error, three singles and a walk to key the winning rally.
A single and two errors in the first inning gave St. Michael a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
Singles by Trevor McMorris and Hance Roussel, a stolen base and a wild pitch helped the Lions tie the game at 1-1 in the second.
A bases-loaded single by Roussel after Noah McNabb was hit by a pitch, McMorris singled and Zane Wilson reached on an error put the Lions ahead 2-1 before St. Michael got a strikeout, a fly out and a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
McMorris went 2-for-3 and Roussel was 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead FSHS, which had seven hits.
McMorris gave up seven hits, four runs, a walk and struck out three in six innings, while Eian Jackson walked two in an inning of relief.
LIVONIA 10, HOLDEN 7
The Rockets led 2-0 in the first before Livonia used four errors, four singles and a walk to go ahead 7-2 in the third.
Brody Miller had a two-run single, and Colton Lewis singled in a run in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to 7-6 before Livonia got a run in the top of the fourth.
Cayden Hull singled in a run in the sixth to get Holden within 8-7 but Livonia got two runs in the top of the seventh.
Aidan Hutchinson was 2-for-2 with a run and Josh Strother went 2-for-4 with a run, while Caden Rivett had two runs and Miller and Lewis each had two RBIs.
Miller gave up nine hits, eight runs, four walks and struck out two in six innings. Rivett gave up two runs and three walks in two-thirds of an inning, while Kyler Joiner struck out one in a third of an inning.
MAUREPAS 10, FAMILY CHRISTIAN 5
Maurepas snapped a 3-3 tie with a four-run fifth as Logan Guedry and Kade Penalber scored on steals of home as the Wolves collected three hits with three walks.
Family Christian cut the lead to 7-5 in the sixth before three straight singles, two walks, a ground out and a fly out led to three runs in the bottom of the inning for the Wolves.
Prestin Vicknair gave up eight hits, five runs, six walks and struck out one in a complete game win.
Vicknair was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Jacob Guerin was 2-for-4 with two runs, Ryan Taylor went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI, while Guedry scored three runs.
