Albany High logo
Courtesy of Albany High on Twitter

Aaron Dickson hurled a complete game two-hitter with four strikeouts, and Noah Woods went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs, helping Albany to a 15-0 win over Kenner Discovery on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Easton Benesta singled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh, lifting Doyle to a 5-4 win over Newman.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.