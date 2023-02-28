Hayden Wagner hurled a complete game four-hitter with two strikeouts and a walk, helping Albany to a 3-1 win over French Settlement at Albany on Monday.
Elsewhere, Live Oak’s Trevor Hodges, Cole Delaughter and Nick Ma combined on a four-hitter in a 7-0 win over St. Charles.
Also, Salmen used a six-run third inning to key an 11-5 win over Holden.
ALBANY 3, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 1
The Hornets picked up two runs in the third after Noah Woods walked and Seth Hoffman-Olmo singled to lead off the inning. Woods scored on Ethan Hebert’s grounder to FSHS pitcher Eian Jackson, and Hoffman-Olmo scored on Jayden Louque’s sacrifice fly
FSHS got its lone run in the top of the sixth after Devin Mayes and Mason Hill reached on consecutive errors, and Colin Hutcherson’s fly out to center scored Mayes, cutting the lead to 2-1.
Albany added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth as Jayden Randazzo walked to lead off the inning and scored on Braden Knight’s two-out single.
Woods and Hoffman-Olmo each went 2-for-3 with a run to lead Albany, iwhich had eight hits.
Hill, Noah McNabb, Zane Wilson and Trevor McMorris had hits for the Lions.
Jackson gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and struck out six in four innings. Jackson Chewning gave up two hits, a run, a walk and struck out one in two innings of relief.
LIVE OAK 7, ST. CHARLES 0
The Eagles backed solid pitching with 10 hits and a five-run first inning, highlighted by Michael Stephens’ two-run single.
Lane Lusk tripled to lead off the second and scored on Bradley Olivier’s single for a 6-0 lead in the second, and Brock Davis had a run-scoring single in the fourth.
Davis went 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Olivier was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Stephens went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Eagles.
Hodges gave up three hits, no walks and struck out eight in 5.1 innings, while Delaughter was clean in two-thirds of an inning, and Ma gave up a hit, a walk and struck out one in an inning of relief.
The Spartans broke a 1-1 tie with a six-run third that was highlighted by a two-run home run.
Consecutive doubles by Brody Miller and Cayden Hull and a sacrifice fly by Josh Strother got Holden with 7-4 in the bottom of the third, but Salmen picked up a tun in the top of the fourth and two in the fifth.
Caden Rivett doubled and Tyler Thompson singled to lead off the fifth, cutting the lead to 10-5 before Salmen got the game’s final run in the top of the sixth.
Rivett went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs and Miller was 2-for-3 with run to lead Holden, which had seven hits.
Strother, Jordan Pecoraro and Rivett combined to give up six hits, 11 run and six walks while striking out 12. Rivett had nine strikeouts in 4.1 innings of relief.
