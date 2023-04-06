Albany’s Jayden Louque, Layton Ballard and Aiden Owens combined on a no-hitter as the Hornets scored in every inning of a 13-0 win over Amite in District 7-3A baseball action Wednesday.
In non-district action, Jayden Teague and Cole Pierce combined on a two-hitter in a 15-0 win over Holden.
In District 5-5A, Denham Springs rode a four-run third inning in a 6-4 win over East Ascension.
In other action, Jacob McCann hit a solo home run to lead off the top of the seventh inning, lifting University High to a 5-4 win over Doyle.
In District 7-2A, French Settlement scored all of its runs over the final four innings in a 7-2 win over Independence.
ALBANY 13, AMITE 0, 5 INNINGS
Ballard singled in a run, Louque doubled in two, and the Hornets scored two on passed balls in a five-run first.
Albany picked up two runs in the second, and Jayden Randazzo had a two-run double in a three-run third making the score 10-0.
Trey Perry had a two-run single, and the Hornets scored the game’s final run on a passed ball in the fourth.
Louque walked two and struck out seven in three innings, Ballard walked one and struck out one in an inning, while Owens walked two and struck out one in an inning.
Randazzo went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run and Ballard was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
SPRINGFIELD 15, HOLDEN 0
The Bulldogs put the game away with a seven-six which featured four singles, five walks and two errors.
Springfield also had a six-run fourth, highlighted by a three-run double from Will Sanders, who went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs.
Teague went 2-for-3 with two runs, while Dawson Roussel was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Teague gave up a hit, a walk and struck out four in 5.1 innings, while Pierce walked one and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
Cayden Hull and Brody Miller had hits for Holden.
Miller, Jordan Pecoraro and Kyler Joiner combined to give up 11 hits, 15 runs and five walks while striking out three in six innings.
DENAM SPRINGS 6, EAST ASCENSION 4
Reese Mooney had a three-run triple and scored on an error on the play to put DSHS ahead 4-0 in the third.
EA scratched for a run in the fourth, and singles by Ryder Wygant and Eli Digirolamo and an error pushed the lead to 5-1 in the sixth.
The Spartans got another run in the bottom of the inning, and Caleb Daigle doubled in a run in the top of the seventh before EA scored two in the bottom.
Digirolamo went 3-for-4 with a run, Mooney was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs and Daigle was 2-for-4 with a run.
Matthew Lewis gave up two hits, a run, three walks and struck out three in 3.2 innings, while Jacob Middlebrook gave up three hits, three runs, a walk and struck out three in 3.1 innings.
UNIVERSITY HIGH 5, DOYLE 4
Caiden Barcia’s single scored a run to put the Tigers up 4-2 in the fourth, but University used a walk and an error and scored two runs on a steal of home and a wild pitch to knot the score at 4-4.
Cody Lovett singled and Dathan Cummings doubled to lead off the bottom of the first. Lovett scored on Peyton Woods’ grounder to second, and Barcia singled in a run for a 2-0 lead.
Two walks and a hit batter led to University scoring a run on a passed ball in the top of the second, but the Tigers picked up a run in the bottom of the inning to lead 3-1.
University cut the lead to 3-2 in the top of the third.
Barcia gave up four hits, four runs (two earned), four walks and struck out 12 in six innings. Lovett gave up a hit, a run, a walk and struck out one in an inning of relief.
Lovett was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Cummings was 2-fof-4 with a run, Barcia went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Easton Benesta was 2-for-3 to lead Doyle, which had 11 hits.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 7, INDEPENDENCE 2
The Lions trailed 2-1, but Hance Roussel singled in a run and another scored on a balk to put FSHS ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth.
Brycen Valle doubled, Colin Hutcherson tripled and Joel LeBourgeois reached on an error to lead off the bottom of the fifth, putting FSHS ahead 5-2, and the Lions tacked on two runs in the sixth.
Valle was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and Hutcherson had two RBIs as the Lions got five hits.
Lucas Crowder gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and struck out seven in six innings to get the win. Eian Jackson walked one and struck out one in an inning of relief.
