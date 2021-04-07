Albany split a pair of District 8-3A games with Sumner over the past two days.
The Hornets rallied for an 18-10 win over the Cowboys on Tuesday, while the Cowboys scored a 7-4 win on Wednesday.
ALBANY 18, SUMNER 10
The Hornets trailed 5-0 but scored eight runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead.
Reece Wolfe went 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, Brody Miller was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Luke Purvis and DJ Brumfield each scored three runs as the Hornets capitalized on 14 walks by Sumner pitchers.
Justin Coats gave up three hits, four runs, six walks and struck out seven in three innings for the Hornets, while Austin Watts gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and struck out one in 3.1 innings and Karson Domiano went two-thirds of an inning of clean relief.
SUMNER 7, ALBANY 4
Sumner led 7-0 after two innings before Albany rallied for four over the final four innings, getting a run-scoring triple from Coats and a run-scoring double from Miller in the seventh inning.
Reece Wolfe went 2-for-4, Miller was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Brumfield went 2-for-4 with a run to lead Albany, which had nine hits.
Miller gave up six hits, five walks, seven runs and struck out six in a complete game loss.
POPE JOHN PAUL II 4, DOYLE 2, 8 INNINGS
Pope John Paul took advantage of two Doyle errors in the top of the eighth inning to pick up the win.
PJP’s leadoff batter reached on an error at second in the top of the eighth, followed by a double and a grounder to short to make the score 3-2, another error at first led to another run.
Cade Watts drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the eighth, and Braden Keen singled to short, putting runners at the corners before Tyson Stewart grounded out to third to end the game.
Keen doubled and scored on Stewart’s fly out to center in the third for a 1-0 lead and PJP picked up a run in the fourth.
PJP went ahead 2-1 in the sixth, scoring on a passed ball, and Logan Turner scored on an error in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 2-2.
Keen and Andrew Yuratich each went 2-for-4, and Landon Wolfe was 2-for-3 to lead Doyle.
Hunter Bankston, Caiden Barcia, Kody Mitchell and Jackson McCreary combined to give up six hits, four runs (one earned), and four walks while striking out 12 in eight innings.
HOLDEN 14, MAUREPAS 4
Braeden Wascom threw a complete game, giving up five hits with nine strikeouts, and the Rockets broke open a close game with a nine-run seventh.
Dylan Bradham went 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI, Tyler Thompson was 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs, and Nick Forbes went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs to lead the Rockets, who had 11 hits.
Gavin Reine went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run to lead Maurepas, while Colby Penalber, Pierston Sturges and Prestin Vicknair pitched for the Wolves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.