Aaron Dickson and Layton Ballard combined on a four-hitter and Albany used a five-run first inning to key a 7-2 win over Springfield on Friday at Albany.
In District 5-5A, St. Amant put together a five-run second inning to key a 7-4 win over Live Oak on Friday in a game that was moved up a day in anticipation of Saturday’s rainy weather.
Additionally, Denham Springs scored in every inning of an 11-1 win over Family Christian.
Elsewhere, Central threw a one-hitter and got 11 hits in an 11-1 win over Holden.
ALBANY 7, SPRINGFIELD 2
Noah Woods and Seth Hoffman-Olmo led off the bottom of the first with consecutive singles, and back-to-back errors put the Hornets ahead 1-0.
Ballard followed with a three-run double to push the lead to 4-0, and Ballard later scored on a wild pitch for the final run of the inning.
The score remained the same until Trey Perry led off the fourth with a walk, moved to second on Connor Barrilleaux’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Hoffman-Olmo’s two-out single for a 6-0 advantage.
Three walks and an error led to another run in the sixth for the Hornets.
Springfield scratched for its runs in the sixth as Tripp Sims led off with a double, moved to third on Jayden Teague’s grounder to short and scored on a sacrifice fly by Joe Ray.
Thad Whittington reached on an error, a single by Dawson Roussel and two straight walks to Cole Pierce and Robert Gafford accounted for the game’s final run in the sixth.
Woods was 2-for-4 with a run, Hoffman-Olmo went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run and Ballard had two RBIs to lead Albany.
Sims went 1-for-3 with a run, Ray was 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Roussel and Pierce had hits for Springfield.
Dickson gave up three hits, two runs and three walks in 5.2 innings, while Ballard gave up a hits, two walks and struck out one in 1.1 innings of relief.
Teague gave up five hits, seven runs, five walks and struck out four in six innings to get the loss.
ST. AMANT 7, LIVE OAK 4
The Gators went ahead 2-0 in the second on three walks, an error and a single with no outs and got a fly out, a single and a double to drive in runs for a 5-0 lead.
Lane Lusk and Logan Coley had singles in the fifth, and Mike Stephens singled and moved to second on an error which scored two runs, making the score 5-2.
An error, a walk, a single and a groundout enabled the Gators to score two runs in the fifth, and Brock Davis’ two-out single, which was set up by consecutive leadoff singles by Hayden Everett and Brayden Allen, accounted for the final margin in the sixth.
Lusk went 3-for-4 with a run and Davis went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Stephens had two RBIs to lead Live Oak, which had nine hits.
Jacob Galloway gave up a hit, four runs, three walks and struck out two in an inning, Trevor Hodges gave up five hits, three runs, a walk and struck out three in 4.2 innings, while Stephens gave up a walk in a third of an inning.
DENHAM SPRINGS 11, FAMILY CHRISTIAN 1
The Yellow Jackets got two runs in the first after Ethan Hand drew a two-out walk, stole second and scored on Reese Mooney's double, and Mooney later scored on a pair of passed balls.
DSHS added two runs in the second and broke the game open with a five-run third that featured three walks. two errors and three hit batters.
Christian Callendar was hit by a pitch with two out in the fourth, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored when Ryder Wygant reached on an error for a 10-0 lead in the fourth.
Family Christian picked up a run in the fifth, and Hand led off the bottom of the inning with a triple and scored on Austin Gibson's single to end the game.
Hand was 1-for-1 with three runs and an RBI, Mooney was 1-for-1 with a run and an RBI, and Davis had two RBIs to lead DSHS, which had four hits.
Jacob Middlebrook, Eli Digirolamo, Mooney, Wygant and Jed Cambre combined to give up two hits and four walks with four strikeouts in five innings.
CENTRAL 11, HOLDEN 1
The Wildcats scored in every inning but the first, building a 6-0 lead before the Rockets got their run in the fourth as Caden Rivett led off with a double, stole third and scored on Cayden Hull’s two-out grounder to second.
Central pushed the lead to 8-1 in the bottom of the fourth on four hits, a hit batter and a bases-loaded walk, and ended the game on Landen Chustz’s three-run home run with one out in the bottom of the fifth.
Colson Lambert gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and struck out one in two innings, while Josh Strother gave up seven hits, eight runs, four walks and struck out one in 2.1 innings.
