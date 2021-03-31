Albany’s Justin Coats hurled a one-hitter with seven strikeouts, and the Hornets scored in every inning to key a 14-1 win over Bogalusa in District 8-3A play on Tuesday.
The Hornets surrendered Bogalusa’s lone run in the first inning after a walk but scored four in the bottom of the frame, taking advantage of three errors as DJ Brumfield and Coats singled and Luke Purvis walked.
Coats’ single drove in a run, Brumfield stole home, Coats scored on a wild pitch and Purvis scored on an error.
Albany added a run on Coats’ sacrifice fly in the second before the Hornets got five hits to key a six-run third for an 11-1 lead.
Coats had an RBI single and Brody Miller singled in two runs to cap the scoring in the fourth.
Coats went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, Miller was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Reece Wolfe and Brumfield each went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI.
WALKER 9, ST. JOHN 5
Owen Forbes, Hunter Bethel and Chance Reed combined on a five-hitter and Walker used a five-run fifth inning to spark the win over St. John of Plaquemine at Walker.
The Wildcats led 4-2 before Owen Forbes, Grant Edwards and Cameron Crow drove in runs in the fifth inning to help push the lead to 9-2.
Walker led 2-0 in the second on Caleb Webb’s sacrifice fly and Edwards’ RBI double.
St. John got a solo home run in the fourth inning, but Walker picked up two in the bottom on grounders by Edwards and Bethel after Gabe Inman doubled and Webb singled to lead off the inning.
St. John picked up its other run in the fifth inning.
Forbes gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and struck out two in four innings to get the win. Bethel struck out three and walked two without giving up a hit in two innings of relief, and Reed struck out one without giving up a hit in an inning.
Edwards was 2-for-3 with four RBIs, Inman went 2-for-3 with two runs and Forbes was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead the Wildcats.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 10, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 0
Logan Pierre threw a one-hitter and went 3-for-3 with a run as the Falcons used a six-run second to spark the win.
Pierre struck out four and walked three in five innings, with Sy Berthelot get the only hit for FSHS.
Hunter Wheat gave up seven hits, eight runs, three walks and struck out three in three innings to take the loss. Edward Allison gave up one hit and two runs in 1.1 innings of relief.
