Andrew Stewart and Karson Domiano combined on a three-hitter and Albany scored in every inning in a 10-0 win over Kentwood at Albany on Saturday.
Before the game, the Hornets’ field was named for Trooper George Baker, a 2005 graduate of Albany High who played football and baseball. He died in the line of duty last year.
Reece Wolfe had an RBI double in the first inning and Justin Coats followed with a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead and added another run in the second inning.
Coats scored on a wild pitch, DJ Brumfield on a passed ball and Bryce Wolfe had a single to score a run in the third, pushing the lead to 6-0.
The Hornets put together a four-run fourth that featured two hits, an error and two hit batters.
Stewart struck out eight while giving up three hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. Domiano needed three pitches, striking out the only batter he faced.
Seth Galyean went 2-for-2 with two runs, Reece Wolfe had two runs and two RBIs and Bryce Wolfe had two RBIs to lead the Hornets, who had six hits.
FLORIEN 5, HOLDEN 3
Hunter Bordelon threw a complete game, giving up 10 hits while striking out five with no walks as Florien used a four-run third to take a 5-0 lead.
Dylan Bradham had a two-run single in the bottom of the third, and Braeden Wascom drove in a run in the fifth for the Rockets, who left six on base.
Bordelon went 2-for-3 with two runs.
WEST FELICIANA 8, SPRINGFIELD 1
West Feliciana held Springfield to three hits while building a 7-0 lead after four innings.
Springfield got two of its hits in the fifth as Grant Lane got a two-out single and scored on Will Taylor’s triple, cutting the lead to 7-1.
Jayden Teague had the Bulldogs’ other hit.
Bryce Vittorio and Ethan Anthony combined to give up 11 hits, eight runs and four walks while striking out two in seven innings.
