Brother Martin got an RBI single with one out in the bottom of the seventh to pick up a 5-4 win over Live Oak on Friday.
The Crusaders led 3-0 in the second inning, keyed by a two-run home run, before the Eagles put together a four-run third inning, sparked by a three-run double from Garrett Landry.
Ethan Prescott gave up five hits, four runs, five walks and struck out five in 2.1 innings. Braden Varnado gave up three hits, one run and struck out one in 1.2 innings of relief.
DOYLE 9, HOLY SAVIOR MENARD 2
Doyle scored seven runs over the final two innings to pick up the win.
The Tigers had four singles in a four-run sixth and had two hit batters, a walk and two singles in a three-run seventh.
Cade Watts had three hits with two runs and two RBIs, while Cade Lyons had three hits, one run and one RBI. Tyson Stewart was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Dru Beatty scored two runs.
Logan Turner gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and struck out three in 4.1 innings. Kody Mitchell gave up a hit and struck out three in 2.1 innings of relief.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 8, ALBANY 6
The Falcons snapped a 5-5 tie with a three-run sixth inning after the Hornets scored four in the top of the inning.
Rhett Wolfe had an RBI single and Brody Miller a two-run home run in Albany’s four-run inning.
Casey Artigues snapped the tie with a run-scoring double.
Justin Coats gave up 11 hits, eight runs, two walks and struck out two in a complete game loss.
Reese Wolfe went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run to lead Albany, which had eight hits.
