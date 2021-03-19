Renton Childers had a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to seal Live Oak’s 5-2 win over Catholic High on Thursday at Live Oak.
Dawson Curtin, Tanner Roberts and Ethan Prescott combined on a three-hitter for the Eagles, who led 3-0 before the Bears scratched for two runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Live Oak got its first run on Grant Landry’s RBI-single in the third, and Blaise Preister’s run-scoring triple in the fourth pushed the lead to 2-0.
Landry scored on an error in the fifth for a 3-0 lead before the Bears got a two-run double in the top of the sixth.
Curtin gave up one hit, one walk and struck out six in five innings, while Roberts gave up one hit, two runs and walked one in relief without retiring a batter. Prescott gave up one hit, two walks and struck out three in two innings of relief.
Preister went 2-for-3 with and RBI to lead LOHS, which had five hits. Landry, Reid Broussard and Hayden Everett also scored runs for the Eagles.
ACADIANA 11, WALKER 4
Acadiana used a seven-run sixth inning, with all of the runs coming on a three-run home run and a grand slam, to bust the game open.
Camden Carver’s sacrifice fly scored Cameron Crow in the top of the third for the game’s first run, but Acadiana picked up two runs on three hits in the bottom of the inning.
Carver had a sacrifice fly and Mason Morgan a run-scoring single to give Walker a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth, but Acadiana answered with a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning to re-claim the lead and set up its big sixth inning.
Morgan had a run-scoring double in the top of the seventh to cap the scoring.
Owen Forbes gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and struck out four in 5.2 innings as the Walker starter. Casey Bryant gave up three hits, four runs and a walk without retiring a batter, and Carver gave up a hit, a run and struck out one while getting an out in relief.
Morgan had two hits and two RBIs, while Crow and Forbes each had two hits for the Wildcats.
HOLDEN 11, LIVONIA 1
Braeden Wascom struck out 11 while throwing a three-hitter, and the Rockets had an eight-run first inning to spark the win.
Tyler Thompson had a two-run double and Jake Forbes a two-run single in the big first inning, which featured five hits.
Nick Forbes had three hits and two RBIs, while Hunter Bordelon and Jake Forbes each had two hits to lead the Rockets, who had 10 hits. Bordelon scored four runs.
