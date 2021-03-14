Luke Cowart had a three-run home run in a six-run fourth inning to help Live Oak pick up a 14-4 win over Sulphur on Sunday at Live Oak.
Grant Landry and Brant Smith also drove in runs during the fourth inning as the Eagles snapped a 4-4 tie.
Smith had a sacrifice fly and Cowart a double to dive in a pair of runs during a four-run fifth inning.
Sulphur grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Cowart had a solo home run in the bottom of the second.
Sulphur tacked on another run in the third, but Live Oak took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the inning, keyed by Kade Dupont’s two-run single.
Sulphur tied the game in the fourth on a sacrifice bunt.
Cowart went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs, Dupont was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, Jeffery Swearingen went 2-for-2 with three runs, Smith had three RBIs and Landry had three runs and two RBIs.
Branson McCoy gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and struck out five in five innings to get the win.
PONCHATOULA 19, SPRINGFIELD 10
Ponchatoula put together a 10-run sixth inning to rally over Springfield as part of the Hammond Tournament on Saturday.
Springfield led 10-8 after five innings, but the Green Wave took advantage of five walks, two hit batters and two hits to spark the big inning.
The Green Wave led 2-0 after the first inning, but Springfield got three in the bottom of the inning as Will Taylor led off with a solo home run, Jayden Teague had a sac fly to right, and Sladen Lyles singled to short to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead.
Blake Lobell and Bryce Vittorio had run-scoring singles in the bottom of the second as part of a five-run inning that stretched the lead to 8-2.
Ponchatoula answered with a four-run third and each team scored a run in the fourth and fifth inning before Ponchatoula’s big inning.
Vittorio and Teague each had two hits for Springfield.
Vittorio gave up nine hits, eight runs and struck out five in five innings with no walks, while Grant Lane and Lyles worked in relief.
MANDEVILLE 9, ALBANY 8
The Skippers put together a five-run seventh inning to rally for the win.
Mandeville grabbed a 3-0 lead in the third, but a triple by Justin Coats, a single by Seth Galyean, an error and singles by Brody Miller and Luke Purvis tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the third.
Mandeville picked up a run in the fourth, but Albany got seven singles in the bottom of the fifth to key a five-run inning with Miller, Purvis and Karson Domiano driving in runs.
Purvis went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, Miller was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI and Coats was 2-for-4 with two runs to lead Albany.
Austin Watts, Domiano and Reece Wolfe pitched for the Hornets.
LIVE OAK 11, RUMMEL 4
Live Oak broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning on six singles and a walk.
Grant Landry went 4-for-4 with three runs and an RBI and Luke Cowart was 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs as the Eagles had 13 hits.
Dawson Curtin gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and struck out four in four innings, while Brock Magee gave up five hits, two runs and struck out two with no walks in three innings of relief.
WEST MONROE 12, LIVE OAK 2
West Monroe scored six runs over the final two innings to break the game open.
Live Oak got single runs on a Lane Lusk single in the first and a Blaise Priester home run to lead off the second.
Kade Dupont, Luke Cowart and Brant Smith also had singles for the Eagles.
Tanner Roberts, Michael Summers and Braden Varnado pitched for Live Oak.
