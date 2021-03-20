Denham Springs baseball coach Mark Carroll collected his 700th career win in the Yellow Jackets’ 7-6 victory over Lafayette High in the Atchafalaya Challenge on Saturday.
Jed Cambre went 2-for-3 with two RBIs driving in two runs with two outs in the top of the seventh to put DSHS up 7-4.
Larson Fabre moved to 3-0 on the season, while Reese Smith got the save.
Reese Mooney was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Bill Clement went 2-for-4, Lane Dudley was 2-for-2 and Ryder Wygant had two RBIs.
LIVE OAK 5, TEURLINGS CATHOLIC 3
The Eagles got two runs in the first inning, and got a run-scoring triple from Blaise Preister, an RBI single from Grant Landry and an RBI double from Kade Dupont to lead 5-1 after two innings.
Teurlings got two runs in the third to cap the scoring.
Tanner Roberts gave up five hits, three runs, a walk and struck out four in six innings to get the win. Ethan Prescott gave up three hits and struck out two in an inning to get the save.
Preister, Landry and Dupont each had two hits to lead Live Oak.
LIVE OAK 13, ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC 2
Brant Smith had a two-run home run in a three-run first to get the Eagles rolling.
Preister, Luke Cowart, Smith and Reid Broussard each had two hits for Live Oak, while Smith, Jacob Delaughter and Broussard each scored two runs.
Branson McCoy and Michael Summers combined to give up eight hits, two runs and a walk while striking out six in five innings.
WALKER 6, LAFAYETTE 5
Gabe Inman scored on an error in the top of the seventh to give the Wildcats the win.
Walker rallied from a 2-0 deficit with a three-run burst in the bottom of the inning as Hunter Bethel reached on a two-run error, and Brock Darbonne had a run-scoring single.
Mason Morgan’s grounder drove in a run, and Cameron Crow scored on a passed ball for a 5-3 lead.
Lafayette picked up two in the third and one in the fifth to tie the game.
Caleb Webb and Darbonne each had two hits to lead Walker.
Gavin Adams, Landon Kish, Nick Graves and Chance Reed combined to give up four hits, five runs and seven walks with five strikeouts.
WALKER 9, SOUTHSIDE 2
Grant Edwards, Bethel and Phillip Thurmond combined on a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
Edwards struck out eight while giving up a hit with three walks in five innings as the Walker starter.
Walker snapped a 1-1 tie with eight runs over the final three innings.
Mason Morgan, Owen Forbes and Inman each had two hits for Walker, while Spencer Murray had three RBIs and Morgan and Crow each scored two runs.
DOYLE 6, COVINGTON 1
Andrew Yuratich and Hunter Bankston combined on a two-hitter as the Tigers scored all of their runs in the first three innings.
Yuratich gave up two hits, one run and struck out eight in six innings with no walks. Bankston gave up a walk with no runs and no hits in an inning of relief.
Cade Watts was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI, and Braden Keen had two RBIs to lead Doyle, which had six hits.
COVINGTON 3, ALBANY 2
The Lions got two runs on three hits in the sixth inning to take the lead and get the win.
Reece Wolfe had a run-scoring single in the third before Covington rallied for a run in the fifth on an error.
Rhett Wolfe’s single in the fifth scored Luke Purvis for a 2-1 Albany lead before Covington rallied for the win.
Brody Miller gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and struck out three in a complete game loss.
HOLDEN 12, SCOTLANDVILLE 2
Hunter Bordelon hurled a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the Rockets scored in every inning but the fourth.
Braeden Wascom went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, while Bordelon was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and four runs, Josh Strother had two hits and Nick Forbes had four runs to pace the Rockets, who collected nine hits.
