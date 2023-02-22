DSHS Baseball Logo
Photo courtesy of DSHS Baseball on Facebook

Denham Springs got off to a fast start, keying an 8-3 win over St. Michael, for the Yellow Jackets’ first win of the season at their new stadium.

Elsewhere, Fontainebleau took advantage of 10 walks in an 11-1 win over Walker, while Covington used a 10-run first inning to key a 19-4 win over Maurepas in which Wolves pitchers walked 11.

