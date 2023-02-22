Denham Springs got off to a fast start, keying an 8-3 win over St. Michael, for the Yellow Jackets’ first win of the season at their new stadium.
Elsewhere, Fontainebleau took advantage of 10 walks in an 11-1 win over Walker, while Covington used a 10-run first inning to key a 19-4 win over Maurepas in which Wolves pitchers walked 11.
DENHAM SPRINGS 8, ST. MICHAEL 3
Reese Mooney drove in two runs with a single as part of a three-run first inning, and the Yellow Jackets added three in the third, with Jed Cambre scoring on an error, Mooney scoring on a steal of home and Caleb Daigle driving in a run on a triple for a 6-0 lead.
St. Michael scratched for three runs in the top of the fourth on four hits and a walk, but Denham got a run on a steal of home by Kye Doiron in the fourth and a steal of home by Mooney in the fifth to cap the scoring.
Mooney was 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs, and Ryder Wygant was 2-for-4 with a run to lead DSHS, which had eight hits.
Jacob Middlebrook gave up five hits, three runs, a walk and struck out one in 2.2 innings, while Matthew Lewis gave up a hit, two walks and struck out four in 3.1 innings of relief.
FONTAINEBLEAU 11, WALKER 1
Walker got its lone run of the game in the top of the first after Gatlin Steele singled, and Carson Ray scored on an error.
Fontainebleau got three runs in the bottom of the first on a pair of walks, a two-run double and a groundout, and scratched for two runs in the third before breaking the game open with six-run fifth which featured five walks and three singles.
Mac Griffin and Cameron Washington combined to give up four hits, 11 runs, and 10 walks while striking out three in 4.1 innings.
Ray, Steele and Washington had hits for Walker.
The Lions took advantage of four walks to start the game then got consecutive doubles to go up 4-0. After a hit batter, Covington got six hits to break the game open.
Covington put together an eight-run third on four walks, a triple, three straight doubles an error and two singles.
Walks to Jacob Guerin, Logan Guedry and Jordan LeBlanc loaded the bases in the fourth and John Rodriguez was hit by a pitch to cut the lead to 18-1.
Covington got a run in the top of the fifth, and Maurepas picked up three in the bottom of the inning after Alex Aime scored on an error and a pair of bases-loaded walks.
Guerin, Penalber, Prestin Vicknair and Ryan Taylor combined to give up 17 hits, 19 runs and 11 walks while striking out two in five innings.
Vicknair, Penalber, Guedry and Rodriguez had hits for the Wolves.
