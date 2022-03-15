Peyton Woods, Braden McLin and Abedn Kennedy combined on a two-hitter and Doyle collected 10 hits in a 7-0 win over Maurepas at Maurepas on Monday.
The Tigers put together a four-run first inning, with McLin getting a two-run double and Jackson McCreary a run-scoring single to highlight the inning.
Doyle added a run in the fifth as Woods led off with a triple and scored on McLin’s sacrifice fly.
Woods had a triple to lead off the sixth, and Kennedy reached on an error. Preston Holifield’s grounder scored Woods, and Kennedy scored the game’s final run when Wyatt Morgan reached on an error.
Woods was 2-for-4 with three runs, while Kennedy scored two runs to lead Doyle. Prestin Vicknair and Kade Penalber had hits for Maurepas.
Woods gave up one hit and struck out three in three innings as the Doyle starter. McLin gave up one hit, one walk and struck out one in three innings of relief, while Kennedy walked three and struck out three in an inning of relief.
Vicknair gave up 10 hits, two runs, three walks and struck out five in a complete game loss.
HOLDEN 18, FAMILY CHRISTIAN 3
Colton Lewis and Colson Lambert combined on a two-hitter as the Rockets scored eight runs in the first inning while collecting 16 hits in the game.
Jake Forbes had a two-run double, Brent Cobb doubled in a run, and Braden Ogima reached on a two-run error to highlight the first inning.
Cobb had a solo home run to highlight a five-run second that put the Rockets ahead 13-0.
Family Christian scratched for two runs in the bottom of the second, but Tyler Thompson had a run-scoring triple in a two-run third, pushing the lead to 15-2.
Holden got two in the fourth and one in the fifth to lead 18-2 before FCA score the game’s final run in the bottom of the fifth.
Thompson was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, Cobb went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, Forbes was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run, Caden Rivett went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, and Gage Seal went 2-for-4 with two runs to lead Holden.
Lewis gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and struck out six in three innings. Lambert gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and struck out two in two innings of relief.
