Caiden Barcia and Braden McLin combined on a two-hitter as Doyle shut out Pope John Paul II, 7-0 at Johnny Sartwell Park on Thursday.
Barcia struck out 10 and walked three while giving up a hit in six innings to get the win. McLin gave up a hit and three walks in an inning of relief.
The Tigers got the game’s first run in the second after McLin led off with a double, Luke LeBourgeois singled, and McLin scored on a wild pitch.
Barcia and Peyton Woods each singled to lead off the third. Courtesy runner Jackson McCreary was picked off at third, and McLin singled to score Woods for a 2-0 lead.
Cody Lovett had a run-scoring single as part of a two-run sixth to put Doyle up 4-0.
A pair of walks with the bases loaded and a sacrifice fly by Lovett in the bottom of the sixth accounted for the final margin.
LeBourgeois went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI, McLin was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Lovett was 2-for-2 with two RBIs to lead Doyle, which had nine hits.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 11, SPRINGFIELD 4
The Falcons scored five runs in the top of the seventh to pull away for the win.
Springfield rallied to cut the lead to 6-4 after Will Taylor walked and Jayden Morris scored on a passed ball after Ethan Anthony got a two-out single to load the bases. Jayden Teague was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, and Morris followed with a single.
STA pulled away in the seventh as consecutive doubles by Gavin Foster and Logan Pierre drove in two runs, Parker Perrilloux doubled in another run with one out.
With two out, Dane Watts was hit by a pitch, Jacob Trapani and Lathan Pittman walked. Watts scored on a passed ball for the final margin.
Foster had a two-run double in a three-run first, and Taylor and Sanders scored on errors in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 3-2.
The Falcons pushed the lead to 5-2 in the third and 6-2 in the fourth.
Taylor went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Morris was 2-for-4 with a run as Springfield had six hits.
Trapani went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Foster was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Pierre was 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs to lead the Falcons.
Blake Lobell gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and struck out five in six innings for the Bulldogs, while Taylor gave up three hits, five runs and a walk in two-third of an innings of relief. Dylan Rhodes walked one in a third of an inning of relief.
Pierre gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and struck out four in four innings, while Foster gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and struck out four in three innings of relief.
POPE JOHN PAUL II 4, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 2
Each team had three hits, and the Jaguars scored all of their runs in the second inning on two hit batters, two singles, a sacrifice bunt and a walk.
FSHS got its first run in the sixth as Mason Hill led off with a double, moved to third and scored on a pair of passed balls.
Edward Allison and Devin Mayes walked to open the top of the seventh, and Allison scored when Will McMorris reached on a fielder’s choice.
Mayes, Hill and Trevor McMorris had hits for the Lions.
Zane Wilson gave up three hits, four runs, a walk and struck out two in six innings to get the loss.
HANNAN 11, ALBANY 0
Hannan’s Reid Passauer pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts, and the Hawks capitalized on 10 walks by Albany pitchers.
Hannan scored three in the second, four in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Austin Watts had Albany’s hit.
Karson Domiano, Jayden Randazzo, Seth Galyean, Aiden Owens and Austin Watts combined to give up five hits, 11 runs and 10 walks while striking out two in 4.1 innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.