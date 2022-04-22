Doyle held off Northlake Christian to pick up an 8-7 road win Thursday in District 10-2A action.
The Tigers led 8-2 before Northlake scored three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh on a two-run double with two out before a grounder to shortstop to end the game.
Braden McLin singled in a run in the first for the Tigers. He reached on a dropped third strike in the fourth and scored on Luke LeBourgeois’ single for a 2-0 lead.
Abedn Kennedy singled and later scored on an error for a 3-0 lead in the fourth, before Northlake picked up two in the bottom of the inning.
Peyton Woods had a two-run home run in the fifth to make the score 5-2.
Dathan Cummings singled in a run, and Caiden Barcia walked with the bases loaded, while Woods was hit by a pitch, making the score 8-2.
Kennedy was 2-for-4 with a run to lead Doyle, which had seven hits.
Cummings gave up six hits, five runs and struck out five in five innings. Joshua Parker gave up two hits, two runs, a walk and struck out two in 1.2 innings, while Jackson McCreary retired one batter in relief.
LORANGER 6, ALBANY 2
Loranger pitchers Cade Harper and Lane Alack combined on a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts as the Wolves scored in all but two innings while building a 6-0 lead.
Albany got its runs in the top of the seventh as Noah Woods walked, stole second, moved to third on an error and scored when Layton Ballard reached on a fielder’s choice. Karson Domiano stole home for the other Albany run.
Seth Galyean had Albany’s hit.
Ballard gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and struck out four in 4.2 innings. Domiano gave up a hit, a run and walked two in 1.1 innings of relief.
PINE 7, MAUREPAS 1
The Raiders used a pair of three-run innings to build a 6-0 lead before Gavin Reine singled to lead off the third, stole second and scored on Colby Penalber’s single, cutting the lead to 6-1.
Pine scored the final run in the fourth on a walk, a hit batter and a single.
Penalber went 2-for-3 with an RBI as the Wolves collected five hits.
Prestin Vicknair, Piersten Struges, Penalber and Kade Penalber combined to give up 10 hits, seven runs and three walks while striking out two in seven innings.
