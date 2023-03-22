Doyle’s Dathan Cummings, Maddox Newsom and Cody Lovett combined on three-inning no-hitter in a 16-0 win over Madison Prep on Tuesday.
In other action, Northshore held Denham Springs to two hits in a 10-0 win at Denham Springs.
Elsewhere, Holden scored 13 runs in the first inning to key a 21-1 win over Christo Rey.
DOYLE 16, MADISON PREP 0
Cummings, Newsom and Lovett each threw a clean inning while striking out the side, while the Tigers scored three in the first and 13 in the second.
Doyle had five hits, while Madison Prep pitchers walked 14.
Cummings was 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI, Lovett was 1-for-1 with three runs and Peyton Woods went 1-for-1 with two runs and an RBI. Dru Beatty, Parker Taylor and Brody Stewart each scored two runs.
HOLDEN 21, CHRISTO REY 1
The Rockets had 13 hits, while Christo Rey committed eight errors.
Brody Miller gave up five hits, a run, no walks and struck out five in three innings.
Aidan Hutchinson went 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs, Tyler Thompson had two runs, Cayden Hull scored three runs, Josh Strother was 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs, Miller went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, Colton Lewis had three runs and two RBIs, Kyler Joiner had two RBIs and Easton Hutchinson scored two runs.
NORTHSHORE 10, DENHAM SPRINGS 0
Northshore had 11 hits and put together a six-run fifth inning to put the game away.
Ethan Hand and Caleb Daigle had hits for DSHS.
Kaleb Howell, Jacob Middlebrook, Caleb Klug and Matthew Lewis combined to give up 11 hits, 10 runs and eight walks while striking out eight in seven innings.
