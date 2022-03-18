Jackson McCreary, Jace Ware and Cody Lovett combined on a two-hitter as Doyle scratched for a 6-2 win over Albany to open the Doyle Tournament on Thursday at Doyle.
Albany scored the game’s first run in the third inning after Seth Galyean got a one-out triple and later scored on a wild pitch.
Doyle got two in the bottom of the inning after Dalton Cummings walked, McCreary had a one-out single. Peyton Woods followed with a sacrifice fly to center to score Cummings, and McCreary scored on the throw for a 2-1 lead.
Braden McLin led off the third, stole second and third and scored on Luke LeBourgeois’ single to put Doyle ahead 3-1 in the fourth. Dru Beatty scored on Abedn Kennedy’s sacrifice fly for a 4-1 lead in the fifth.
In the sixth, Cummings had a sacrifice fly to score LeBourgeois, and McCreary reached on an error to score Ware for a 6-1 lead before Beatty was out at home to end the inning.
Isaiah Willis scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded after three walks in the top of the seventh.
LeBourgeois was 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead Doyle, which had seven hits. Austin Watts and Galyean had hits for Albany.
McCreary gave up a hit, three walks and a run while striking out eight in four innings to get the win. Ware gave up a run, four walks and struck out three in 2.1 innings of relief, while Lovett pitched two-thirds of an inning of clean relief.
Layton Ballard gave up seven hits six runs two walks and struck out four in a complete game loss.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 7, RIVERSIDE 2
Eian Jackson threw a complete game, two-hitter while striking out three as the Lions rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the first inning.
Will McMorris had a two-run single with two out in the bottom of the first to tie the game at 2-2.
FSHS took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the second with two out on Joel LeBourgeois run-scoring single and a bases-loaded walk.
After an error to lead off the bottom of the third, FSHS got three straight two-out singles from Hance Roussel, Edward Allison and LeBourgeois, each driving in a run for a 7-2 lead.
Allison went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, LeBourgeois was 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs, Roussel was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and McMorris had two RBIs to lead FSHS.
