Peyton Woods hurled a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and hit a solo home run as Doyle picked up a 7-0 win over Loranger on Wednesday at Johnny Sartwell Park.
Elsewhere, Ascension Christian scored in every inning, grabbing a 13-7 win over Holden in the first game under the new lights at the school’s field.
Also, Lutcher rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh after French Settlement put together a four-run sixth to tie the game, giving the Bulldogs a 7-5 win at FSHS.
Caiden Barcia’s fly ball to center after two hit batters and a walk put Doyle up 1-0 in the first, and the Tigers as Jace Ware scored on a wild pitch and Dathan Cummings and Dru Beatty singled in runs.
Cummings’ grounder scored Ware in the in the fourth for a 5-0 lead.
Woods led off the sixth with a solo home run to right field, Beatty reached on an error, Easton Benesta doubled before Beatty scored on a steal of home for the game’s final run.
ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 13, HOLDEN 7
Holden grabbed a 6-5 lead with a four-run third as Tyler Thompson doubled and scored on Brody Miller’s sacrifice fly, while Cayden Hull, Aidan Hutchinson and Jake Forbes singled, with Hutchinson driving in a run and Forbes two.
Ascension Christian scored on in the fourth, three in the fifth and two each in the fifth and sixth innings to put the game away.
Hull went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Josh Strother had two RBIs to lead the Rockets, who had nine hits.
Strother, Colton Lewis, Miller and Colson Lambert combined to give up 10 hits, 13 runs, and 10 walks while striking out nine.
LUTCHER 7, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 5
Lutcher led 5-1 before the Lions’ four-run rally, which was sparked by four straight walks to start the bottom of the sixth and walks with one out and two out with the bases loaded before Mason Guitreau scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 5-5.
Lutcher got two walks, two singles and a flyout in the seventh to take the lead.
Zane Wilson, Eian Jackson and Brycen Valle had hits for FSHS as five Lutcher pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts.
Trevor McMorris gave up three hits, three runs, no walks and struck out five in four innings, while Lucas Crowder gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and struck out four in three innings of lief.
