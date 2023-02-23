Peyton Woods home run.jpg

Peyton Woods

 Photo courtesy of Susan McLin

Peyton Woods hurled a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and hit a solo home run as Doyle picked up a 7-0 win over Loranger on Wednesday at Johnny Sartwell Park.

Elsewhere, Ascension Christian scored in every inning, grabbing a 13-7 win over Holden in the first game under the new lights at the school’s field.

