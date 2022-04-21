Caiden Barcia and Dathan Cummings combined on a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts, and Braden McLin went 3-for-4 with four RBIs as Doyle picked up a 9-2 win over French Settlement in District 10-2A baseball action Wednesday at Mark Holmes Field.
In other league action, Blake Lobell threw a one-hitter and hit a home run in an 10-0 road win over Northlake Christian.
In non-district action, Pine scored a run on an error in the bottom of the seventh to pick up an 11-10 win over Holden.
DOYLE 9, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 2
Doyle broke a scoreless tie with a four-run third as Cummings led off with a single and scored on a double by Dru Beatty. Barica doubled, and McLin had a two-run single with one out for a 3-0 lead.
With two out, McLin scored on Luke LeBourgeois’ single, pushing the lead to 4-0.
Doyle scored two in the fourth as Barcia had a one-out double, Peyton Woods was hit by a pitch, and McLin singled to score courtesy runner Wyatt Morgan, for a 5-0 lead. Abedn Kennedy singled to score Woods.
The Tigers padded the lead with a three-run fifth as Cody Lovett and Jace Ware had consecutive singles to lead off. The runners moved up on a wild pitch, and Cummings grounded to first to score Lovett for a 7-0 lead.
Beatty’s sacrifice fly scored Ware. Barcia and Woods walked, and McLin singled to score Morgan, pushing the lead to 9-0.
The Lions got their runs in the bottom of the fifth as Edward Allison drew a one-out walk, Jaedon Kinler reached on a two-out error and Will McMorris and Joel LeBourgeois drew consecutive walks to score Allison, cutting the lead to 9-1. Mason Hill walked to score Kinler before the Tigers got a strikeout to end the inning.
Barcia gave up two hits, two runs, six walks and struck out nine in five innings, while Cummings struck out one in two clean innings of relief.
Lucas Crowder have up five hits, four runs, four walks and struck out three in three innings, while Trevor McMorris gave up six hits, five runs and four walks in four innings of relief.
Kinler and Hance Roussel had hits for FSHS. Barcia was 2-for-2 with a run for Doyle, which had 11 hits.
SPRINGFIELD 10, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 0
Lobell struck out six and walked two in the five-inning game and had a three-run home run in the fourth, making the score 8-0 in a six-run inning.
Owen Hodges walked, Kyle Ridgedell reached on an error and Ethan Anthony walked to load the bases to start the fourth. Will Taylor and Will Sanders had consecutive singles for a 5-0 lead, setting up Lobell’s home run.
Springfield padded the lead in the fifth as Hodges, Ridgedell and Anthony walked. Taylor and Sanders had consecutive singles again, making the score 10-0.
Taylor was hit by a pitch and scored on a steal of home, while Sladen Lyles singled to score Sanders, who singled, for a 2-0 lead in the first.
Taylor was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs, Sanders was 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs, Lobell went 2-for-3 with a run and three RBIs, while Hodges and Ridgedell each scored two runs.
PINE 11, HOLDEN 10
The Rockets scored six in the top of the seventh as a leadoff single by Braden Ogima and walks to Brant McSwain, Brent Cobb, Jake Forbes, Aidan Hutchinson cut the lead to 10-6.
Cayden Smith was hit by a pitch, making the score 10-7, and Forbes scored on an error. Rivett followed with a two-run single to tie the game.
Three walks in the bottom of the seventh loaded the bases with two out, and an error on a grounder to second scored the winning run.
Pine led 7-0 in the bottom of the fourth before Holden got its first runs in the fifth as Ogima was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, McSwain had a two-run single, and Forbes was hit by a pitch, cutting the lead to 7-4.
Pine scratched for three runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull ahead 10-4 before the Rockets rallied.
Rivett went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run to lead Holden, which had four hits.
McSwain gave up four hits, four runs and walked one in two innings. Hull gave up a hits, three runs and walked four in an inning of relief, while Colson Lambert gave up two hits, three runs, a walk and struck out one in three innings, and Colton Lewis gave up a run, three walks and struck out two in two-thirds of an inning.
