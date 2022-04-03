Doyle’s Braden McLin and Peyton Woods combined on a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts in a 5-2 win over Bunkie on Saturday at Johnny Sartwell Park.
Doyle got the game’s first run in the fourth on consecutive doubles by Woods and Abden Kennedy.
Doyle padded the lead with a four-run fifth as Cody Lovett led off with a single, Dathan Cummings drew a one-out walk, and Caiden Barcia reached on an error with two out to load the bases.
Woods was hit by a pitch to score a run, and Kennedy followed with a two-run single for a 4-0 lead. McLin had a triple to center field, which scored Woods, and Kennedy was out at the plate to end the inning.
Bunkie got its runs in the sixth on a hit batter, three walks and a sacrifice fly.
McLin gave up a hit, two runs and five walks while striking out 10 in 5.1 innings, while Woods struck out two in 1.2 innings of clean relief.
Kennedy went 2-for-3 with three RBIs as the Tigers had six hits.
DOYLE 9, POPE JOHN PAUL II 2
The Tigers built a 9-0 lead with Luke LeBourgeois hitting a two-run home run in the second to start the scoring.
Woods had a run-scoring single, and Kennedy a two-run double to push the lead to 5-0 in the fifth. Woods tripled in a run, and Kennedy doubled in another in a four-run sixth to make the score 9-0.
PJP got single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Jackson McCreary gave up five hits, a run and six walks in six innings while striking out three. Woods gave up a hit, a run, a walk and struck out one in an inning of relief.
Woods was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Kennedy was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
ST. AMANT 12, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 0
St. Amant’s Dallis Moran, Jacob Mayers and Brayden Billingsley combined on a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
The Gators had 12 hits, scoring 11 runs in the third inning to put the game away. Cole Poirrier had a three-run home run in the inning, which featured seven hits, three walks, an error and a hit batter.
Zane Wilson gave up seven hits, nine runs and two walks in two innings, while Trevor McMorris gave up five hits, three runs, a walk and struck out two in three innings of relief.
ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 17, HOLDEN 2
The Rockets got five hits and committed two errors as Ascension Christian scored six in the second and 10 in the fourth to put the game away.
Holden got a run in the third as Brant McSwain’s single scored Caden Rivett, cutting the lead to 7-1. Tyler Thompson singled to lead off the fourth and later scored on a steal of home to make the score 7-2.
Brent Cobb went 2-for-3 to lead Holden.
McSwain gave up 10 hits and 11 runs with no walks and no strikeouts in three innings. Colson Lambert gave up two hits, six runs and three walks with out retiring a batter, and Cobb gave up a hit in an inning of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.