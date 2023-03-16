Doyle’s Josh Parker and Caiden Barcia combined on a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts in an 11-0 win over Port Allen on Tuesday.
The game was part of a doubleheader.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 8:53 pm
In other action, Hannan pitchers Cole Matherne and Austin Pounds combined on a one-hitter in a 14-0 win over French Settlement.
DOYLE 11, PORT ALLEN 0
Parker struck out 11 in five clean innings, while Barcia struck out the side in the sixth.
Easton Benesta’s sacrifice fly after a walk and two hit batters in the first scored Cody Lovett, and Jace Ware had a two-run double to highlight a five-run fourth inning which put the Tigers up 6-0.
Ware singled with two out in the fifth, stole second and third and scored on Dru Beatty’s single, and Beatty scored on an error for an 8-0 lead in the fifth, and the Tigers added three in the sixth.
Barcia went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Ware was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Beatty scored two runs for Doyle, which had seven hits.
HANNAN 14, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 0
Hannan scored six in the second and six in the third to back its pitchers.
Brady Andrews had French Settlement’s hit.
Hannan collected 10 hits.
Zane Wilson gave up eight hits, 11 runs, two walks and struck out two in two innings. Hance Roussel gave up two hits, two runs and a walk in an inning of relief, while Jackson Chewning gave up a run and a walk with no hits in an inning of relief.
