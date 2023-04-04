Doyle’s Peyton Woods had 10 strikeouts while giving up four hits and two walks in a complete game 4-0 win over West Feliciana on Monday.
Elsewhere, Karson Domiano and Eli Joiner combined on a two-hitter as Albany picked up a 28-0 win over Amite in District 7-3A action.
In District 7-2A, Thad Whittington threw a two-hitter, and Springfield took advantage of eight errors in a 7-0 win over Independence, while Pope John Paul II put together a six-run fifth inning to key a 10-7 win over French Settlement.
DOYLE 4, WEST FELICIANA 0
Woods had a single to score Cody Lovett in the first inning, and Lovett had a two-run double for a 3-0 lead in the fourth.
Woods doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth for the final margin.
Woods went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, while Caiden Barcia was 2-for-4 to lead Doyle, which had six hits.
Albany, which had 20 hits and took advantage of seven Amite errors, scored six in the first, 13 in the second and nine in the fourth.
Noah Woods went 3-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs, Jayden Randazzo was 3-for-3 with three runs, Brayden Knight was 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, Jayden Louque went 2-for-2 with a run and two RBIs, Trey Perry was 3-for-3 with three runs and five RBIs, and Connor Barrilleaux was 3-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs.
Domiano gave up two hits, no walks and struck out five in two innings, while Joiner gave up a walk and struck out two in an inning of relief.
SPRINGFIELD 7, INDEPENDENCE 0
The Bulldogs led 2-0 in the first and added a run in the second, three in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Kyle Ridgedell went 2-for-4, Cole Pierce scored two runs and Isaiah Contreras had two RBIs to lead Springfield.
Whittington gave up two hits, four walks and struck out six in a complete game to get the win.
POPE JOHN PAUL II 10, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 7
The Lions led 5-2 after three innings thanks to a four-run third.
The Jaguars went ahead 8-5 with a six-run fifth.
Mason Hill went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Zane Wilson was 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI and Hance Roussel went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI as FSHS had 11 hits.
Hill gave up seven hits, seven runs, no walks and struck out three in four innings. Wilson gave up a hit, two runs, a walk and struck out one in 2.1 innings, and Roussel gave up a hit and a run in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
