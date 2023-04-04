Doyle vs Maurepas baseball 03-14-22

Doyle's Peyton Woods

 David Gray | The News

Doyle’s Peyton Woods had 10 strikeouts while giving up four hits and two walks in a complete game 4-0 win over West Feliciana on Monday.

Elsewhere, Karson Domiano and Eli Joiner combined on a two-hitter as Albany picked up a 28-0 win over Amite in District 7-3A action.

